Gigi Hadid Swoons Over Zayn Malik’s Shirtless Photo As They Prepare To Welcome 1st Child

Gigi Hadid cannot get enough of her beau Zayn Malik! The gorgeous model left the cutest comment on his recent shirtless snap, where he teased ‘some stuff’ he’s been working on. Take a look!

These two seriously can’t get any cuter. Gigi Hadid left the sweetest comment on her partner, Zayn Malik‘s September 10 Instagram post, where the “Pillow Talk” crooner, 27, put his back tattoos on full display, going completely shirtless for his 35.3 million followers. The photo was actually an image of what looked to be a polaroid pic, potentially featuring Zayn back in the recording studio — at least that’s what it sounded like!

In the caption to his post, Zayn wrote, “got some stuff to show ya soon!” Naturally, fans totally freaked at the thought of new music. “New music please,” one fan wrote with wide eye emojis. Even more shared that they really wanted to hear more from Zayn, writing “we miss you king.” But his love’s comment had to be the cutest. The supermodel, 25, simply left two big red exclamation point emojis in the comment section of the photo!

Regardless whether the comment was for Zayn potentially teasing new music, or his hot bod, is totally up to interpretation. But we love seeing these two support one another, especially as they await the arrival of their baby girl! In fact, Gigi’s pregnancy has brought the couple even closer together, and they couldn’t be more in love right now.

“They’re in their place [in NYC] now, everything is ready for the baby, and they are just waiting for the big day. It’s a very special and exciting time, and they couldn’t be more in love,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Of course, there are definitely still some nerves going on. Surprisingly, Zayn’s the one who’s feeling anxious the most! “Zayn is nervously excited to be a dad…He is very eager to see what the unknown will bring.”

Though he is excited, Zayn is keeping his emotions in check, too. As fans have noticed, he isn’t posting a lot of baby-centric content on his social media pages. But that doesn’t mean he and Gigi aren’t any less thrilled to be taking on this new chapter of their lives together! With the couple completely settled into their spacious New York City apartment, we cannot wait to see what parenthood brings for these two!