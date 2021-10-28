News

Zayn Malik Releases Statement After New Report Claims He Had A Conflict With Yolanda Hadid

News Writer

The ex-One Direction member posted a statement on Twitter about one of Gigi Hadid’s family members ‘leaking’ a private story to the press.

Zayn Malik, 28, said he wants to protect his and his daughter Khai’s privacy in his tweeted statement on Thursday October 28. In the statement, he accused one of his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid’s, family members of leaking a private family issue to the press. The “Pillowtalk” singer seemed incredibly upset, as he said that he didn’t want his family matters “thrown on the world stage.”

Zayn tweeted the statement after reports came out that he’d had an issue with Yolanda Hadid, 57, his girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s mother, via TMZ.  In his statement, Zayn said that he wouldn’t be disputing the claims in an effort to retain privacy. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private  family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

After offering his reasons for not contesting the allegations, the “Pillowtalk” singer went on, and said that he wanted the issues to be resolved within the family. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he wrote, and he finished by reiterating that his daughter was his chief priority. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn shares his daughter with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The 26-year-old model gave birth to Khai in September 2020. The couple have been extremely private with their daughter, and they’ve made great efforts to make sure that her face has not been photographed or shared publicly.