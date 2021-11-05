Exclusive

Gigi Hadid’s Family Is ‘Relieved’ She & Zayn Malik Split: They Weren’t His ‘Biggest Fans’

gigi hadid and zayn malik
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik at the 2016 Met Gala
Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter in New York City.
Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter in New York City.



Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Gigi Hadid’s family is ‘supportive’ following her split from Zayn Malik. Get more details here.

Gigi Hadid’s family is “relieved” that she and Zayn Malik have split, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The model, 26, and musician, 28, reportedly called it quits at the end of October after an argument that involved Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Following the breakup, the Hadid family, including siblings Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, have been “supportive” of their sister and “protective” of baby Khai, 1, whom Gigi welcomed with Zayn in September 2020.

gigi hadid and zayn malik
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at the 2016 Met Gala in New York (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

“Gigi’s family has been very supportive and stood by her throughout all of this,” the source said, revealing that they “haven’t been the biggest fans of Zayn.” The source shared, “They’re protective of her and of Khai and have seen them having issues for awhile now, but the family is very private so not many people knew. Gigi is very close with her mom and siblings and no matter what, they’re going to stand by her.”

The source maintained that the model is “100% done” with the former One Direction singer, adding that the Hadids are “relieved.” Another source said Gigi’s siblings just want “what’s best” for her. “Anwar is fiercely protective over his family, particularly when it comes to the men they date,” a second source told HL. “All he wants is for his sisters to find good partners who treat them with complete respect. Bella feels the same way, and just wants what’s best for her sister.”

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Cutest Couple Moments -- Photos

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid take their daughter to the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Head back to the apartment after having lunch at the 'The Smile' with their daughter.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Head back to the apartment after having lunch at the 'The Smile' with their daughter.

gigi hadid and her family
Gigi Hadid and her siblings Anwar and Bella support mom Yolanda at a book signing for her memoir in New York in 2017 (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While the family has been supportive of the relationship “for the sake” of Gigi, the unwavering on-again, off-again nature of their relationship has resulted in many “ups and downs” for the model. “They support Gigi’s decisions when it comes to any custody and co-parenting agreements for Khai, but they don’t want anything to do with Zayn,” the source said. “He burned a bridge with them and they’re done.”

Gigi and Zayn have been romantically linked since 2015. Their split came after Yolanda accused Zayn of striking her during an argument at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi. The musician “adamantly” denied the allegations in a statement issued on Twitter on October 28. He was charged with four counts of harassment following the incident that occurred on September 29, pleading no contest to the charges, according to court documents previously obtained by HL.