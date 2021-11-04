Why Gigi Hadid ‘Would Never’ Keep Baby Khai, 1, Away From Zayn Malik Amid Family Drama

Though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split after he allegedly ‘shoved’ her mom, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why Gigi won’t deny him access to their young daughter, Khai.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on the outs again, following the drama over an alleged incident with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that resulted in Zayn pleading “no contest” to four counts of harassment. Despite this contentious moment in their already bumpy relationship, Gigi, 26, isn’t cutting off Zayn, 28, from their one-year-old daughter, Khai. “Gigi knows that Zayn is a good father to Khai, and she would never strip him of his rights as a father,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together.”

Gigi “has every intention in maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their baby,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and for co-parenting in a healthy, safe environment.” A spokesperson for Zayn told TMZ that he remains at home, busy working and recording music while he and Gigi “begin the process of working with a mediator to determine new co-parenting arrangements since they are no longer together.”

The couple called it quits amid accusations that Zayn “shoved” Yolanda during a heated argument at his Pennsylvania home on Sept. 29. Yolanda visited the former One Direction bandmember and her grandchild while Gigi was away in Paris. According to the documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Zayn ordered Yolanda to “stay away from my f-cking daughter,” and he allegedly shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain. “Zayn issued a statement where he “adamantly [denied] striking Yolanda Hadid,” and hoped “that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Ultimately, Zayn pled no contest to four counts of harassment: two counts involving Yolanda, one count due to him harassing Gigi over the phone, and one count involving a family security guard. Zayn allegedly attempted to “physically engage [the guard] in a fight,” according to court documents. Zayn is not on 90-days probation for each count (360 days total.) But, if he completes an anger management class and a domestic violence program, a judge could terminate the probation after six months. Zayn must also have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

Zayn’s “no contest” plea will unlikely affect his custody of Khai. Domestic violence is taken very seriously in family court, but here it appears it was alleged by the mother [Yolanda] of the mother [Gigi], not the mother [of the child],” family attorney Kelly Chang Rickert of Los Angeles EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Since it’s the grandmother (who does not live with them or the child), it probably won’t affect it.”