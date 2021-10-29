Zayn Allegedly ‘Shoved’ Gigi’s Mom & Screamed At The Model During Fight At Their Farm House

Zayn Malik has been charged with multiple counts of harassment after he allegedly ‘shoved’ Yolanda Hadid and shouted obscenities at her, documents obtained by HL reveal.

Zayn Malik may have denied “striking” his ex-partner Gigi Hadid‘s mother Yolanda, but documents obtained by HollywoodLife reveal he previously plead guilty to harassment. The former One Direction hitmaker was charged with four counts of harassment following an incident at his Pennsylvania home on September 29, in which he pled guilty to one offense, and no contest to the others.

According to the docs, which were obtained by HL on October 29, Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a “f***ing Dutch slut,” and demanded that she “stay away from [my] f***ing daughter.” The police report also alleges he referred to his and Gigi’s one-year-old daughter Kai as “the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***.”

The singer then allegedly “shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” He was also charged with harassing Gigi, after he allegedly yelled, “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.” Sources told TMZ that the supermodel was in Paris at the time, and he said this to her over the phone. A family security guard was on the scene, and the docs allege Zayn tried to fight him.

“Get the f*** out of my f***ing house copper,” he reportedly said. Zayn has since pled no contest to harassment on October 27, and was fined. He is now on 90 days probation for each of the four counts. Although this totals 360 days, if he completes an anger management class and a domestic violence program, the judge could terminate probation after six months. He also must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

These new details come one day after People reported the 26-year-old model and 28-year-old singer reportedly called it quits. Zayn also denied “striking” Gigi’s mom Yolanda. “They are not together right now,” a source told the outlet. “They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”