Gwen Stefani Debuts 1st Photo Of Blake Shelton’s Proposal On 1 Year Engagement Anniversary

One year after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the never-before-seen proposal and immediate aftermath!

Gwen Stefani celebrated her one-year engagement anniversary to Blake Shelton by posting never-before-seen photos of his proposal on Instagram. In one video, taken immediately after the proposal, Gwen holds her ring up to the camera and excitedly says, “Look! We just got engaged!” Meanwhile, Blake comes in from behind to give her a kiss on the cheek. The second image is from the moment that Blake got down on one knee, and Gwen’s surprise is evident as she breaks down in tears over the unexpected proposal. Her hands are covering her face as she takes in the special moment. Finally, there’s a close-up shot of the engagement ring that Blake gave Gwen on Oct. 17, 2020.

“One year ago today?!” Gwen captioned the photo and videos. “October 17, 2020 we got engaged! Blake Shelton, I love you! #how? #backtothefuture #slowdown.” Of course, in the year since then, a lot has happened for Blake and Gwen. They wasted no time tying the knot, and were married on July 3, 2021. They had an intimate wedding and reception, with just their very close friends and family in attendance.

Shortly after the wedding, Blake was back on the road touring, so there was no honeymoon for the lovebirds after they said “I do.” However, Gwen was by her man’s side for most of his tour dates, and even joined him onstage on several occasions to sing one of their duets. At one show, she even broke out into one of her classic No Doubt songs while Blake played guitar and the crowd sang along.

Blake and Gwen were together for five years when he finally proposed in Oklahoma last year. Now, they’re celebrating six years together, and it seems like the best is yet to come. Most recently, the two were photographed out together with Gwen’s three sons, who she shares with ex, Gavin Rossdale, on Oct. 16.