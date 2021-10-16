Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston, 15, Is So Grown Up On Outing With Mom, Blake Shelton & Brothers

Gwen Stefani’s oldest son Kingston Rossdale was spotted joining her, his new stepdad Blake Shelton, and his two younger brothers , Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, as they enjoyed a sweet treat at a deli in Los Angeles.

Kingston Rossdale, 15, proved how much he’s grown in a recent outing with his mom Gwen Stefani, 52, and stepfather Blake Shelton, 45! The teen towered over the singer and his younger brothers, Zuma Rossdale, 13, and Apollo Rossdale, 7, who were also with them, as they stopped at Beverly Glen Deli to get ice cream. He wore a long-sleeved zip-up collared top, jeans, and a black face mask as he held his ice cream cone and had slightly long blondish locks that hung just past the back of his neck.

Gwen, who shares Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with ex Gavin Rossdale, 55, also looked stylish as she walked beside her sons in a patterned sweater, black leggings, and cowboy boots. She also wore the same face mask as Kingston and the others and had her long locks up in a ponytail. Blake wore a black short-sleeved top, jeans, and a baseball cap, as he held the hand of little Apollo, who also wore a black outfit. Zuma topped things off in a black and yellow graphic hoodie and jeans.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Gwen and Blake take the three boys out for a fun day. The lovebirds, who were married in July, often show off their family bond on numerous outings and all three kids are definitely growing up before our very eyes! Kingston made headlines in May, when he celebrated his 15th birthday and mom Gwen posted a photo of him playing an instrument.

In the eye-catching pic, he is looking down while sitting back in what appears to be a plane or other form of transportation as he strums on an acoustic guitar. The snapshot gave off vibes of his dad’s music days as the lead singer of his rock band Bush. The proud dad also shared his own photo of his oldest son that day along with the caption, “on your marks get set. life,” and a heart emoji.

Kingston’s birthday messages were posted five years after his parents finalized their divorce. They have continued to co-parent their three sons and Gwen’s hubby Blake has also admitted to loving that they’re now a part of his life too.