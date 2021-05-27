Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Takes After His Parents By Playing Guitar In Mom’s 15th Birthday Tribute

Have we found the next great rockstar? While celebrating her and Gavin Rossdale’s son turning 15, Gwen Stefani shared a picture of Kingston Rossdale strumming a guitar like he was born to play.

“Happy 15th [birthday] to my beautiful boy [Kingston Rossdale],” Gwen Stefani wrote on Wednesday. In the May 26 Instagram post, Gwen, 51, shared a photo of her and Gavin Rossdale’s eldest son. Kingston had an acoustic guitar in his lap, and he was busy playing a song. “Love you, mom,” Gwen added at the end of her post. On Gavin’s Instagram, the 55-year-old Bush frontman posted a picture of his son (with short, bleached blonde hair). “On your marks. Get set. Life. [heart emoji].”

In both pictures, fans noted the resemblance between Kingston and his parents. “Omgggg! He looks so much like you! Incredible! Happy Birthday, King!” “He is a beautiful product of two beautiful humans.” “Your double!!!” “He looks like both of you.” “OMG, Gavin, he looks so much like you.” “Crazy… he looks just like his dad.” “Happy birthday Kingston. He looks so much like his dad here. “Splitting image of his dad, WOW!” “This is me remembering the whole pregnancy as if it was yesterday [clown emoji.].”

Gavin and Gwen – who also co-parent Kingston’s younger brothers, Zuma, 12, and 7-year-old Apollo – finalized their divorce in 2016 after calling it quits a year earlier. While speaking with The Guardian in 2020, Gavin called “the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage” his “most embarrassing moment.” On a positive note, when asked when he was the “happiest” he ever was, he mentioned his children. “Last year, when I had all four kids – Daisy [Lowe, his 32-year-old daughter from a prior relationship], Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – staying with me on my birthday. It was magical.”

“It’s a real big dilemma for parents with kids with split custody,” Gavin said during a 2020 episode of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk (h/t E! News). “You know what I mean? Because you’re mindful of, I know who’s around me—no one—and know who’s bringing me the corona—no one. But if you send your kids out somewhere else, then they come back to you, like, now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. So, it’s a tricky one, you know, for all divorced parents.”

During the quarantine, Gavin stepped up his game. “Gavin and Gwen have figured out the co-parenting thing, and it was tested with Covid,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020, “but they are now figuring out life as co-parents this way. It’s a very healthy and happy situation when it comes to the kids.”