Gavin Rossdale Calls Gwen Stefani Divorce The ‘Most Embarrassing Moment’ Of His Life

Nearly five years have passed since Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale split up. He now says that the ‘gross and lopsided’ way that the public saw their marriage end is his greatest ’embarrassment.’

Gavin Rossdale still has some lingering hard feelings about the manner in which his marriage to Gwen Stefani unravelled in front of the world. The pair had been married for 13 years and together on and off for 20 when in Aug. 3, 2015, the No Doubt singer cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce from the Bush frontman. The 54-year-old now says in a new interview with the U.K.’s The Guardian that his marriage coming apart in such a public way was the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to him. He also hints that he’s unhappy being “judged.”

When asked about his “most embarrassing moment,” Gavin relayed an answer about his breakup with Gwen. “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage,” he replied. After the two rockers split up, there were reports that Gwen had discovered alleged evidence that Gavin had allegedly cheated on her with the family’s nanny. The former couple are parents to three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Gwen then went on to find love with boyfriend and fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton, 44, just a few months after her split from Gavin, and the couple is still blissfully happy to this day.

Oddly enough, Gavin’s greatest “disappointment” didn’t pertain to his split with Gwen. For that, his answer was career-related. Gavin said that, “Sometimes it was disappointing not to have the fan base at home in the UK that we had elsewhere.” Bush has a string of hits in the U.S. in the mid to late-90’s, including “Glycerine,” “Everything Zen” and “Little Things.” Gavin said that the trait that he “most deplores in others” is “judgement,” which could pertain to his “embarrassment” about how his marriage to Gwen fell apart.

In the interview, Gavin is described as “single and living in Los Angeles.” But he’s still so grateful for the three precious children that his marriage produced. When asked, “When were you happiest,” he beamed, “Last year, when I had all four kids – Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – staying with me on my birthday. It was magical,” referring to his Oct. 30 birthdate. The rocker also has a 31-year-old daughter, model Daisy Lowe, by former girlfriend Pearl Lowe.

While Gwen has been in a high-profile relationship with Blake ever since her split from Gavin, he’s trying to leave what the former couple had in the past and not it affect where he is now. The tennis lover said that the most important lesson that life has taught him is, “That life is just a series of chapters, and it’s essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapters.”