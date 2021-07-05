Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Married: They Tie The Knot After Nearly 6 Years Together

Congratulations are in order for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — they’re finally married! The lovebirds wed in front of close friends and family in a stunning, intimate ceremony.

After nearly six years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married. The longtime lovers tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 according to Page Six. As Gwen teased earlier this year, it was a fairly intimate affair. Photos show white tents and tables set up outdoors on his 1,500 acre Oklahoma ranch. As previously reported, the ceremony took place at the chapel Shelton built on-site — also the spot where he proposed to her. In a video posted by the outlet, guests dressed in white dresses and suits could also be seen approaching the property.

This is the third marriage for Blake and the second for Gwen. The country singer’s first wife was Kaynette Gern, who he married in 2003. However, they split just three years later. After the breakup, Blake started dating Miranda Lambert, who he met at an event in 2005. The two got engaged In May 2010 and married one year later. However, they shocked fans when they announced that they were divorcing during the summer of 2015.

Gwen was actually dealing with marriage issues right around that same time. She met her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 1995, and they wed in 2002. Throughout their marriage, Gwen and Gavin had three sons — Kingston, born in May 2006, Zuma, born in August 2008, and Apollo, born in Feb. 2014. Gwen and Gavin announced they were splitting in August 2015.

During the fall of 2015, Blake and Gwen were both coaches on The Voice. It was her second time at the show, but they admittedly hadn’t gotten to know each other well during her first go-around. This time, though, they were both dealing with the aftermath of painful, public divorces, and they leaned on each other. They went public with the relationship in November 2015, and have been happily together ever since.

Blake finally proposed to Gwen in Oct. 2020 after five years of dating. The proposal happened in Oklahoma, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, so the lovebirds were unsure how soon they’d be able to have their dream wedding with those closest to them in attendance. Luckily, the country was in a much better state months later, and Blake and Gwen are now officially married!

As for what the future holds — we may be seeing less and less of these two in the public eye sooner than later. “I hope that’s not too far down the road,” Blake admitted in March. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later. We’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point, we’ll get to live some life. And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”