Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Dress: See The Gown She Wore To Marry Blake Shelton

Here comes the bride! Gwen Stefani was the picture of perfection in a stunning dress on her wedding day with Blake Shelton.

It’s no surprise that Gwen Stefani was an absolute radiant bride! The singer, who married Blake Shelton on July 3, walked down the aisle in a gorgeous gown, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. Her wedding dress was strapless with a solid top and tulle bottom. The first photo from the wedding showed Gwen and Blake cutting their wedding cake, with Gwen celebrating the momentous occasion by lifting her arms up in the air in excitement.

Of course, this is not the first time that Gwen has walked down the aisle. She married her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2002. Gwen was at a very different phase of her life back then, and wore quite a unique dress for her nuptials. The gown was white on top and then faded into light pink and darker pink down the bottom of the train. The Christian Dior dress was pretty iconic, and definitely only something that Gwen Stefani could pull off!

This time, she was much more understated, but still looked absolutely breathtaking. Blake is one lucky guy! The wedding between these two has been quite a long time coming, too, as they started dating in the fall of 2015. It wasn’t until five years later, in Oct. 2020, that Blake proposed. Amidst the coronavirus, the lovebirds were able to plan the intimate wedding of their dreams, with just their closest friends and family in attendance.

The country singer has also been married before — he was with Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006, and was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015. Blake and Gwen got together just months after splitting from Miranda and Gavin, respectively, as they were both coaches on The Voice at that time. Simply put — it was meant to be.