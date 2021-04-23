Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Simple’ Wedding Plans With Blake Shelton & If Adam Levine Will Perform

Gwen Stefani shared her ‘simple’ yet ‘really fun’ wedding plans with Blake Shelton in a new interview. She also revealed whether their former co-star from ‘The Voice,’ Adam Levine, will be part of these plans.

Sorry, Adam Levine, but it looks like Gwen Stefani isn’t eyeing the Maroon 5 frontman to perform at her wedding with Blake Shelton — even if she’d “love” him to. Her reasoning wasn’t as blunt as Blake’s, though (the country music star joked that Adam’s band’s music is too “boring” this past December). Rather, Gwen just doesn’t want her nuptials to be an A-list event, which she revealed while opening up about her “simple” wedding plans on the April 23 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we’re not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we’re not,” Gwen admitted to host Seth Meyers, who had brought up her fiancé’s playful jab about Adam’s music. In lieu of a live wedding band, Gwen said she think they’re “just gonna go with like a playlist.”

“We’re keeping it very simple—really simple,” the former No Doubt frontwoman continued. Seth cut in here to say that it’s “a lot of pressure” to “put on someone to be a wedding band,” and assumed the guest list “will have a long list of musicians.” But the late night talk show host stood corrected.