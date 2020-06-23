Gwen Stefani’s Transformation: See Her Through The Years, From No Doubt Days To Now

From a rockstar frontwoman, to a global solo superstar and dedicated mother, Gwen Stefani has transformed in front of our very eyes during her years in the spotlight.

Gwen Stefani was just a teenager when she got her start in the band No Doubt, and has been a mainstay in the music industry for more than 25 years at this point. Gwen grew up from a young woman to a superstar mom of three in the public eye, and there’s no doubt (pun intended) that she’s changed quite a bit over the years. The 50-year-old has always been a style icon, but her fashion has definitely emerged with time, as well.

As the lead singer of No Doubt, Gwen played the part of a ska/punk frontwoman perfectly. She rocked ensembles that only she could pull off — like this blue bra top and poofy skirt combination thats she wore to one red carpet event. She paired the look with baggy pants and high platform sandals. Plus, Gwen took things a step even further by dyeing her hair blue to go with the ensemble!

These days, Gwen’s look is much more sleek and refined, but she’s definitely not afraid to stand out when making public appearances, either. At the 2020 Grammys, she styled her hair sleek and straight, with dramatic, dark eye makeup. The beauty look was a bit of a contrast to her beachy-inspired mini dress, which was made out of shells. She completed her look with thigh-high boots to accentuate her amazing legs.

Gwen has gone through a lot in her professional and personal life while in the public eye. Through it all, she’s evolved her look in SO many different ways. From different hairstyles to all different kinds of outfit choices, we’ve seen just about everything from Gwen over the years.

You won’t believe how much this superstar mama has changed. Scroll through the gallery above to check out photos of Gwen throughout all of the years in the entertainment industry — from the early No Doubt Days to today! — and see for yourself.