Gwen Stefani Sweetly Kisses Blake Shelton In Rare PDA Selfie For His Birthday: You’re My ‘Best Friend’

Gwen Stefani wasn’t about to let boyfriend Blake Shelton’s 44th birthday pass without a romantic moment for the couple’s fans. She gave him a kiss on the cheek and thanked him for being her ‘best friend.’

After four and a half years as a couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s romance is just as hot as it’s ever been. The country crooner turned 44 on June 18, and his girlfriend used the occasion to share a PDA pic of how much she loves him. Gwen kept it a little more low key this year though, not showing off any IG videos from birthday celebrations, giving him a cake, or any other personal moments. Instead, Gwen shared an Instagram selfie of her giving Blake a kiss on the cheek, along with a short but sweet message.

“Happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend. gx #luckyme #june18th,” Gwen wrote in the caption of the photo. Fans know that the pair is deeply in love, so there was no need for her to profess it publicly again. But saying that he’s her best friend is such a sign of how deeply these two care for each other, and how their lives are intertwined.

In the photo, Blake is looking straight ahead at the camera with a slight smile on his face. He’s wearing a bright green tropical print shirt and has a nice quarantine beard and mustache growing in. The sides of his hair are super short, so it appears the photo was taken just after the couple’s Apr. 13 appearance on The Tonight Show from Home. Gwen whipped out electric clippers and shaved down his side hairs, as to help Blake’s dream of regrowing his infamous early career mullet come closer to being a reality.

Gwen looked gorgeous as usual in the snap. She wore her long blonde hair pulled up in a high topknot, and soft makeup except for a light brown eye and dark liner. Gwen looked like a cowgirl in the making with her denim jean jacket that featured red bandana patches on the shoulders. It appears the photo was taken while the couple was in quarantine at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma. The white paneled ceiling is the same, and Blake rocked the identical shirt in other IG videos during the course of their lockdown.

Blake’s birthday celebration was going to be a quiet one, as HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY. An insider shared, “They are going to celebrate with dinner and hanging out at Blake’s place. Blake isn’t expecting or anticipating anything big. He expects nothing but love from Gwen, and that is all he wants. It’s all about just hanging out together and relaxing and being in love.”