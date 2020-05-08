Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Purchase 1st Home Together: See Their $13 Million LA Mansion 

First comes love, then comes joint property! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton purchased a massive $13 million mansion together, according to a new report! The LA dream home sits on a 1.6 acre lot and has a list of amenities suited for a king and queen!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking their relationship to the next level! Although we’re still waiting on an engagement, The Voice judges recently purchased their first home together in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, according to our sister site, Variety. The 13,000 sq. ft. mansion (seen here), worth a whopping $13.2 million, has three floors and sits on a secluded 1.6-acre lot.

The lavish home is hidden behind two large gates, making it invisible from the street, and one of the most private homes in the area, Variety reports. Gwen’s kids — sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — will be happy to hear that there’s a top-of-the-line movie theater and a large backyard pool. But, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The country crooner, 43, and former No Doubt frontrunner, 50, can escape for alone time in the spa and all its relaxing amenities. The private abode includes a cabana and a large outdoor kitchen, with state-of-the-art appliances. And, there’s a wet a bar. So, you know Blake will most likely be stocked up with his signature Smithworks vodka. The new home also contains a motor-court and a four-car garage.

Gwen and Blake reportedly sealed the deal on their real estate venture less than a year after she sold her Beverly Hills mansion — the residence she previously lived in with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. They split after 13 years together and their divorce was finalized in April 2016.

Gwen and Blake are currently quarantining together in his native, Oklahoma with her three sons. She’s still managing to co-parent with Gavin, who lives in LA, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the rocker doesn’t find their situation to be the easiest.

Gavin recently admitted that co-parenting with Gwen is a “tricky” situation, because he’s unsure who his kids are “prone” to while they’re away from him.

“I did the first two weeks with [my kids], then they went to Oklahoma. They are on a 10,000 acre lot,” he said on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk on April 13. “I think it’s okay for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody.”

Gavin said he keeps in touch with his kids via FaceTime when he’s not with them. He added that their three boys are usually with him every “five days or something,” but due to the global health crisis, it’s been longer in between visits.