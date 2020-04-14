Wendy Williams Calls Out Gavin Rossdale For ‘Fighting’ With Ex Gwen Over Kids: ‘Pipe Down’
Wendy Williams is team Gwen Stefani, after the singer’s ex, Gavin Rossdale expressed his frustrations with co-parenting amid quarantine. Gavin recently explained his ‘dilemma’ with sharing his 3 kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wendy doesn’t agree.
Wendy Williams weighed in on Gavin Rossdale‘s recent admissions about co-parenting with his ex, Gwen Stefani during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In an April 13 interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Gavin, 54, opened up about how difficult it’s been to co-parent their sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, while he lives in Los Angeles and Gwen, 50, resides in Oklahoma with boyfriend, Blake Shelton. He said that co-parenting is a “tricky” situation right now, because he’s unsure who his kids are “prone” to amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I find myself in my kid’s pocket a lot,” he joked. “I miss them, and they should be back. I have them the first week and then I haven’t had them for ten or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something.”