Gavin Rossdale ‘Misses’ His Kids While They Self-Isolate With Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale has revealed how he feels about his kids being quarantined with ex Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani‘s ex Gavin Rossdale opened up about how much he’s missing his kids while they’re quarantined with their mom, and new man Blake Shelton. The 54-year-old musician appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on April 10, and talked about the difficulties of co-parenting amid the coronavirus outbreak. “I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Gavin said of sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. He went on to say their custody arrangement was “difficult” as the three boys were isolating with the 50-year-old former No Doubt singer and Blake, 43, on his “10,000-acre ranch” in Oklahoma.

“I know who’s around me — no one is,” he said. “And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with.” The father-of-three explained that couples with “split custody” as he and Gwen do, face a “real big dilemma” during the pandemic, as it’s difficult to determine who might have been exposed to the virus with so much back and forth. “It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” he said.

Although Gavin hasn’t seen his sons for more than 10 days, he said he’s trying to adjust to a new schedule, and making the most of technology to stay connected. “We do a lot of FaceTime,” he explained. “I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot.” Earlier in the year, Gwen and Gavin had an awkward run-in at their son Kingston’s football game. The exes, who are rarely ever seen together, didn’t appear to communicate much as they were pictured on opposite ends of the bleachers at the Feb. 16 game.

Gwen and Gavin were married for nearly 14 years when they decided to go their separate ways in August of 2015. After they announced their split, it was reported that Gavin had cheated with the couple’s nanny. Nonetheless, it’s still unclear what exactly happened. Coincidentally, around the same time, Blake and his now ex-wife, Miranda Lambert had called it quits. They went on to divorce in July 2015.