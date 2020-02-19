Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Awkwardly Reunite With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale At Son’s Football Game

Awkward! More than four years after their split, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale both attended their son’s football game on President’s Day Weekend… and they kept their distance from each other in the bleachers.

A picture tells a thousand words — and this one (seen here) of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale just screams awkward. The exes were photographed in the same frame on February 16, at their 13-year-old son Kingston‘s football game. Gwen, 50, and Gavin, 53, who are rarely ever seen together, didn’t appear to communicate much as they were pictured on opposite ends of the bleachers.

Gwen was joined by her boyfriend, Blake Shelton and her five-year-old son Apollo. The former No Doubt singer was all smiles while hugging her and Gavin’s youngest boy. Their other son Zuma, 11, was not present in photos from the family outing.

Meanwhile, Gavin, 53, can be seen standing in the bleachers solo, recording the game on his phone. The rocker was dressed casually in a pair of black jeans and a white t-shirt with tinted sunglasses on. Despite reuniting for their eldest son’s football game, Gwen and Gavin apparently did not interact, even when he walked past her and Blake, according to Daily Mail.

Gwen and Gavin were married for nearly 14 years when they decided to go their separate ways in August of 2015. After they announced their split, it was reported that Gavin had cheated with the couple’s nanny. Nonetheless, it’s still unclear what exactly happened. Coincidentally, around the same time, Blake and his now ex-wife, Miranda Lambert had called it quits. They went on to divorce in July 2015.

Gwen and Blake first sparked romance rumors when she joined him as a coach on The Voice in April 2014. Their chemistry was evident from the get-go, and they later admitted that they’d leaned on one other because of their similar situations, having gone through their separate divorces. Gwen and Blake eventually went public with their romance around October 2015.