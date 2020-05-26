Gwen Stefani Shares Pic Of Look-A-Like Son Kingston For His 14th Birthday: Proud To Be His ‘Mamma’

Gwen Stefani started her day by celebrating her ‘first born son,’ Kingston’s, 14th birthday! The singer took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her oldest, along with a photo of the teen.

Gwen Stefani is one proud mama! The “Sweet Escape” songstress, 50, took to her Instagram account on May 26 to celebrate her eldest son, Kingston James McGregor‘s, 14th birthday. Gwen’s IG post featured a photo of Kingston at the beach, bearing a striking resemblance to his famous mom. Kingston fashioned three necklaces in the image — one made of shells, another featuring a gold cross, and finally a gold plated necklace with his name on it! “Happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for making me HIS MAMMA GX,” Gwen captioned the image, adding the hashtag, “love u Kingston James.”

Although Kingston’s birthday is happening at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic, his family did everything to ensure the weekend leading up to his birthday was special. Gwen and her three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rosdale, 54 — including sons Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — are quarantining with Gwen’s beau of nearly five years, Blake Shelton, 43, in Oklahoma along with more family members. “Gwen has a ton of her family there,” a source previously shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They have been quarantined with them, so this weekend will be one big family party. Blake’s compound is right on the water [Lake Texoma] so they love going out on the boat. Blake has all the toys, ATVs, tons of fancy water guns, video games, it’s paradise for the kids — and the big kids [the adults] too.”

Naturally, the source assured that food would be “a big part” of the celebrations for Kingston. “They all do their part, even Blake will be cooking and, of course, putting a few Smithworks back all weekend….He loves his steaks and doing the whole barbecue thing and that is going to be the main takeaway and highlight of the weekend,” the source continued. Sounds like Kingston had quite the weekend party with his loved ones!

Gwen and Gavin welcomed Kingston into the world on May 26, 2006, four years after their 2002 wedding. The couple went on to welcome Zuma in August 2008 and Apollo in February 2014. By 2015, however, Gavin and Gwen decided to call it quits after over 10 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2016. Since 2015, Gwen has been in a relationship with her fellow The Voice judge, Blake Shelton, who recently showered Gwen with love on Mother’s Day, May 10.