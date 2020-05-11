Gwen Stefani Thanks ‘Captain’ Blake Shelton For Her ‘Beautiful Mother’s Day’ On His Boat

Gwen Stefani gave a shout-out to her hunky beau Blake Shelton by showing off an awesome pic of him navigating a boat in the water on Mother’s Day and admitting there’s no one else but him.

It looks like Gwen Stefani, 50, had an amazing Mother’s Day on May 10 and she made sure to let her followers know that her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, was a big part of it. The singer shared a photo of the country music crooner appearing to drive a motorized boat on a body of water while wearing a white captain’s hat and Hawaiian style shirt and included a caption that thanked him for a great day. “my captain #nobodybutyou gx thank u for a beautiful mother’s day,” the caption read.

In addition to sharing the great pic of Blake and the sweet sentiment, Gwen, who is the mother of sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, reposted a loving message and pic that her oldest son Kingston seemed to post to his own Instagram page. The photo showed Gwen holding Kingston when he was much younger and he captioned it with “happy mother’s day mama love you,” along with a a kissing emoji and a tag to her name.

Kingston’s adoring message to his mom comes after the family has been spending a lot of time together due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gwen and her kids have been with Blake while in quarantine in his home state of Oklahoma. Days before Mother’s Day, a source gave us an indication that Blake was going to help make Mother’s Day special for Gwen and her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 54. “Blake is looking to go the chivalrous route for Gwen during Mother’s Day,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants help from her kids to basically pamper her all day. He wants to do whatever she wants on the day and just have her time to relax — even if that includes him taking the kids away from her for a few hours so she can have some alone time.”

Although the source didn’t go into details about what was planned for the holiday, another source revealed that Gwen was very excited about it all. “She thinks it’s adorable that they all want to make her feel like a queen, especially because of everything going on right now and not being able to celebrate in a bigger way,” the second source EXCLUSIVELY said. “Gwen loves the idea of staying home, having fun with the kids, and enjoying some great food. She doesn’t feel like she’s missing out at all and feels blessed to just be surrounded by family.”