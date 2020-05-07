Exclusive
How Blake Shelton Plans To Be 'Chivalrous' & Shower Gwen Stefani With Love On Mother's Day

Quarantine won’t stop Blake Shelton from making sure that Gwen Stefani is pampered on Mother’s Day this year! The singer has big plans to make his lady’s day special.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are quarantined in Oklahoma with her three kids (Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6), and Blake is making big plans for the kids to shower their mom with love on Mother’s Day (May 10). “Blake is looking to go the chivalrous route for Gwen during Mother’s Day,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants help from her kids to basically pamper her all day. He wants to do whatever she wants on the day and just have her time to relax — even if that includes him taking the kids away from her for a few hours so she can have some alone time.”

Although Gwen doesn’t know all the details of what Blake has planned, she’s super excited about getting to spend the holiday with her children. “She thinks it’s adorable that they all want to make her feel like a queen, especially because of everything going on right now and not being able to celebrate in a bigger way,” another insider added. “Gwen loves the idea of staying home, having fun with the kids, and enjoying some great food. She doesn’t feel like she’s missing out at all and feels blessed to just be surrounded by family.”

Mother’s Day won’t be the first celebration that this group has in quarantine, though. Earlier this month, Blake and Gwen found out that their song, “Nobody But You,” had reached No. 1 on the country music charts. They honored the momentous occasion with an at-home No. 1 party, and Gwen proudly showed off the celebrations on Instagram.
Unfortunately, life hasn’t been as exciting for Gwen’s ex, Gavin Rossdale, who’s the father of Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. While Gwen has had the kids in Oklahoma, he’s been in Los Angeles, and not seeing the boys has understandably been hard for him. During an interview in April, he admitted that he’s been “missing” his sons, and that custody has been a “real big dilemma” for him and Gwen during the coronavirus. “It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents,” Gavin said. Luckily, he’s been able to keep in touch via FaceTime.