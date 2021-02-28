Gwen Stefani’s Son Apollo Looks So Grown Up In New Selfie With Mom For His 7th Birthday — Pic

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for her son Apollo alongside a cute selfie in which she happily cuddled up next to him while smiling.

Gwen Stefani, 51, gave her fans a glimpse of her youngest son Apollo in her latest Instagram post! The singer was celebrating her youngest guy’s 7th birthday on Feb. 28 and shared an adorable selfie that showed off their bond. In the pic, she is bending down while smiling and laying her head on the birthday boy’s chest as he he smiles and leans his chin against the top of her head.

The proud mom is wearing a white top and has her blonde locks down in the memorable snapshot while Apollo shows off a long-sleeved gray graphic top and his longer light brown locks. “happy b day bday boy!!! #apollo❤️🎂🎉🎁,” Gwen exclaimed in the caption for the pic. Once it was published, it didn’t take long for followers to comment on the post.



In addition to various birthday wishes for Apollo, one comment called him “super cute” while another called both the mother and son “so beautiful.” A third gushed, “love his hair just like my little boys 💕💕💕💕” and a fourth shared plenty of birthday-themed emojis, including a cake, balloons, and a party popper. Others left hearts and smiley faces.

Gwen’s post for Apollo comes just a couple of weeks after her fiance Blake Shelton, 44, admitted he loves taking on the role of stepfather to her three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, 55.

“There’s definitely nothing easy about it,” he said about parenting during his appearance on The Ride with Kimo & Heather radio show. “I don’t know if it’s as hard, or harder than being a biological parent. I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes.”

“I love my stepfather and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.” he continued before mentioning the upsides of helping to raise Gwen and Gavin’s kids.

“[It’s] “very serious, but I also have a blast with it. I’m not gonna lie,” he explained. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”