Gwen Stefani’s Son, Kingston, 14, Admits He ‘Hates’ Country After Fan Asked If He Listens To Blake Shelton’s Music

View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Political News Editor

His mom is dating country superstar Blake Shelton, but Kingston Rossdale confesses: he ‘hates’ country music! Gwen Stefani’s son even thinks the genre is ‘disgusting.’

Nobody puts it more bluntly than a 14-year-old. Kingston Rossdale‘s mom, Gwen Stefani, is dating one of the biggest country stars in the world, Blake Shelton. That doesn’t mean he has to like the genre, though! The teenager hopped on Instagram Live on August 11 to answer questions from his followers, and the topic of country music came up. “Do you listen to country other than Blake?” one fan asked.

“I don’t listen to any country. I hate country,” Kingston replied, very matter of factly. He confirmed that he’d never even heard of country legend Johnny Cash. When his friend played a snippet of one of his songs, Kingston made a face and reiterated that he hates the genre. “Country is disgusting,” he said. Kids are truly the harshest critics, aren’t they? No word on if he likes his parents‘ music.

Kingston Rossdale grabs groceries and Starbucks with mom Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton

Dad Gavin Rossdale, 54, is a rocker with the band Bush, while mom Gwen, 50, is, of course, a major pop star and lead singer of the ska-pop band No Doubt. We do know that he’s a fan of pop-punk; his band, Sex-Ed has an excellent Green Day cover! Don’t let Kingston’s musical preferences give you the wrong idea; he and Blake have a great relationship. During Blake and Gwen’s five-year relationship, he’s become a step-fatherly figure to Kingston and his two brothers, Zuma Rossdale, 11, and Apollo Rossdale, 6.

Kingston Rossdale attends the Ugly Dolls premiere with brother Apollo Rossdale, mom Gwen Stefani, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton

Blake frequently takes the boys out to Oklahoma for boating and fishing trips, where they seem to be having a ton of fun. On Kingston’s 14th birthday, May 26, Gwen shared a hilarious, and sweet, video of Blake giving him a giant hug and kiss on the cheek. Kingston wipes off his face like he’s grossed out and cracks up. They’re good! Maybe a little sick of each other while quarantining, but good!