Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston On His 14th B-Day Before Ruffling His Hair In Cute Clip

Blake Shelton is just the cutest when it comes to his relationship with Gwen Stefani’s sons. He made sure to plant plenty of kisses on Kingston Rossdale in honor of his 14th birthday.

It is always so precious when Blake Shelton showers girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s sons with love. The boys have grown so close to the 43-year-old country crooner, and Blake showed how much he cared about Gwen’s oldest son Kingston Rossdale as he celebrated turning 14 on May 26. Proud Gwen, 50, shared a video of her handsome beau planting a bunch of birthday kisses on the teen’s cheek via a sweet Instagram video. Blake and Kingston were arm and arm as the singer scrunched his face close to give King so much affection.

Eventually Kingston’s smile turned into a little bit of embarrassment as he pulled away and wiped his eyes after Blake ruffled the teen’s hair. Gwen turned the camera back to Blake, as he was sitting at the long countertop in his kitchen and let out a light guffaw over how he made the teenager blush. Gwen captioned the video, “happy b day kingking gx @blakeshelton.” Gwen and her sons Kingston, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, have been in quarantine at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch ever since the coronavirus lockdown began in March. The boys’ dad, rocker Gavin Rossdale, 54, has been across the country, isolated in Los Angeles.

The video also showed that Blake’s current hairstyle is just so fun while in quarantine. Gwen had previously shaved off the sides of his locks and left it long on top and in the back, as to help him in his quest to grow back the mullet that he had at the start of his career. He wore a brightly colored tropical print shirt, that made Blake look even more playful in the video with Kingston.

Gwen celebrated Kingston’s birthday with another Instagram post, sharing a photo of what a handsome young man her oldest son is growing into. It was a portrait of him shirtless in front of the ocean, wearing several necklaces including one with his name and another of puka shells. “Happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX,” Gwen captioned the photo. While a quarantine birthday probably wasn’t what the family had in mind for Kingston when 2020 began, at least he was surrounded by his family and plenty of love.