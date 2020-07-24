Blake Shelton Admits He Loves Being Around Gwen Stefani In Quarantine: We’re Having A ‘Blast’

Blake Shelton got very candid during his phone-in interview on SiriusXM’s ‘The Storme Warren Show’ on The Highway channel, where he shared how quarantining with Gwen Stefani has been an ‘eye opener.’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making sweet music together in quarantine — seriously! The couple released their new track, “Happy Anywhere,” on July 24 and the joyful tune has really given fans a glimpse into their relationship while hunkering down in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “You wake up and look at the news and you’re starting to realize that this quarantine is not working out too well for a lot of people who are finding out they didn’t, they don’t like being around each other as much as they thought they did, which is terrible,” Blake shared with SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show on The Highway channel.

“She and I have experienced the opposite,” Blake admitted, telling the co-hosts during his phone-in interview, “we’ve been having a blast.” Blake and Gwen have been quarantining together for months at the country crooner’s, 44, Oklahoma ranch along with the “Sweet Escape” singer’s, 50, three sons, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, 54 — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Blake also went on to explain why he thinks the two have been getting on so well compared to a number of other couple’s who have gone their separate ways while in quarantine.

“I think it’s because, we’ve literally, since our early, early twenties, both of us, kind of been, you know…chasing our careers around,” he explained. “And obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I’d be lying if I said that I’m not having a blast being stuck at home for this long, because I’ve just never gotten to do it before, you know, since I’ve owned a home; I’ve never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time.” Blake and Gwen have really been making the most of the time in quarantine, too!

Along with creating new music, the pair have taken the time to focus on their relationship and their family. Blake opened his home to Gwen’s fam for her oldest son, Kingston’s, 14th birthday, and showered the mother-of-three with so much love on Mother’s Day. For her part, Gwen put together a relaxing evening for Blake’s 44th birthday, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June. Clearly, these two are really enjoying their time together in total seclusion and they’re not putting any pressure on an impending engagement, whatsoever.

Blake concluded his interview by confessing to the co-hosts that quarantining with Gwen “has been an eye opener.” He even admitted that he joked with his manager, saying, “‘man you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road again, actually.'” As Gwen and Blake gear-up for the next season of The Voice, fans can look forward to seeing a lot more of these two, and hopefully a glimpse into their life in quarantine!