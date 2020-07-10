Armie Hammer Confirms Split From Wife Elizabeth Chambers After 10 Year Marriage

Armie Hammer confirmed that he and wife Elizabeth Chambers — who tied the knot back in 2010 — have decided to ‘move’ on from their decade long marriage. The pair share 2 children together.

It’s over for Armie Hammer, 33, and Elizabeth Chambers, 37. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. star confirmed the sad and surprising news via Instagram on Friday, July 10. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” Armie began his lengthy caption on a cute throwback selfie of the couple in a car. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the actor continued, noting that their two children, daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Armand, 3, remain their “priority.”

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” Armie penned to his 1.4 million followers, asking fans to respect their families’ privacy as they move forward. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” Los Angeles native concluded. Elizabeth posted the same message and photo to her Instagram page shortly after.

The gorgeous couple tied the knot in glamorous Southern California affair back in May 2010 after three years of dating. Recently, the couple took to social media to celebrate their milestone 10 year anniversary. “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love,” Elizabeth gushed just weeks ago. “ I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

Just two weeks ago, the couple appeared to be enjoying a sun-filled family vacation in the Cayman Islands, where they also celebrated Father’s Day! Elizabeth shared the sweetest family photo of the foursome in the Caribbean as she praised Armie in her caption. “Happy Father’s Day to the master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, ‘water pusher,’ snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more,” the Game Plan actress wrote on June 22. “Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours. We love you,” she added.