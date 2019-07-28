Armie Hammer took to social media to share an eye-catching video of his two-year-old son, Ford, happily sucking on his bare toes and fans of the actor had some strong opinions about the clip.

Armie Hammer, 32, proved he doesn’t seem to mind a little toe sucking and even finds it amusing when he took to his Instagram story to share a video clip that has fans in a frenzy! In the video, which seemed to be filmed by his wife Elizabeth Chambers, 36, the actor’s son, Ford, 2, is holding his bare foot and sucking his toes as the laughing dad is stretched out on the couch. “This is not normal” the woman presumed to be Elizabeth says during the wild scene before Armie says “ok no more”. “This happened for a solid 7 minutes…#footfetishonfleek,” Armie captioned the clip.

It didn’t take long for the clip, which is now expired, to make its way around other sites like Twitter and followers had a lot to say about it. “It was grotesque. He deserves all the backlash,” one follower wrote about the negative reaction Armie’s getting from the clip. “can you delete this pls??” another wrote in response to a post of the video. “Wtf is on that toe anyway? Gross,” yet another posted.

Armie, who most likely posted the video for a laugh, didn’t respond to the backlash yet but Elizabeth did. In response to Perez Hilton‘s repost of the video, the mother-of-two set the record straight on the misleading caption about the toe sucking lasting for seven minutes, and she also explained that their son’s behavior is just a family joke. “It wasn’t seven minutes… more like five seconds,” she wrote. “Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke, sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s part.”

Good weekend, yeah? Let @armiehammer kill that vibe clean dead 😳pic.twitter.com/VEEvGrNfAR — Sunset Bonkette (@Joe90_Jen) July 28, 2019

In addition to Ford, Armie and Elizabeth share daughter Harper Grace, 4, who wasn’t seen in the latest headline-making video.