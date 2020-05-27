Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why They’ve Stopped Talking About Their Engagement Plans

Gwen Stafani and Blake Shelton have been together nearly five years and fans would love to see them walk down the aisle. But, their engagement pans are on hold. Here’s why.

Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, are blissfully in love. The longtime couple have been making the most of their quarantine by spending it together at his Oklahoma hideaway. It’s no secret that these two are in it for the long haul but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve recently stopped talking about wedding plans.

“Blake and Gwen have been enjoying life in quarantine and have been dealing with it the best that anyone can,” the source tells HL. “They’ve been busy and Blake recently was knee-deep working on The Voice so that took a bunch of his time and other than that he and Gwen are just living day by day in Oklahoma figuring it all out to the best that they can and just having fun. It has been a wonderful time being a family and speaking of family, towards the end of 2019 they have had many conversations about engagement and marriage and when it would happen but those conversations have stopped completely since they are focusing their attention on everything else that is going on in their lives.”

According to the same source, Gwen and Blake’s friends and family are split over what the lack of marriage talk actually means. “[Some] family and friends now are thinking that when it comes to getting engaged that it will actually not happen,” the source tells HL, “while others think the lack of discussion means something is bound to happen soon.”

“Blake has been married twice and definitely wants to do it again, he has joked on many occasions that three is a charm and he’s made constant comments about their future but even with that lack of discussion as of late friends and family would be OK with whatever happens because a ring and or piece of paper is not going to define them. Their relationship is solid and everyone looks at that as the main and important takeaway from it all.”