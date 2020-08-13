Exclusive
Gwen Stefani Considers Blake Shelton A ‘Partner’ In Raising Her 3 Sons: It ‘Makes Her Love Him Even More’

Blake Shelton is ‘completely natural’ with Gwen Stefani’s three sons but it wasn’t always that towards the beginning of their relationship.

Things look to be going swimmingly for not only Gwen Stefani, 50, and Blake Shelton, 44, but for his relationship with her three sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 (who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 54). “Blake is a fun guy who is completely natural with Gwen‘s kids,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “At first, it was weird and difficult and Blake tried to weather any emotions and storms that came to him and listened to Gwen on how to adapt. But by listening to Gwen, falling in love with Gwen, and just being the cool guy that Blake is he got into a situation with her kids that is now full of trust and love. They all really like each other and bounce off each other as a family.”

“The kids know that Blake isn’t going anywhere and they are comforted with that and that has brought the trust the kids need to the situation,” our insider continued. “They are all very considerate to each other and really care about each other and genuinely like each other. It is natural and fun between them all.”

Another HL insider dished on how Blake will “never replace” Gavin but he’s become a “father figure” to them over the years. “Gwen feels like he’s a true partner in raising them because the boys always come first for Blake. Right from day one he was always ready and willing to put her kids first. Seeing the bond he has with her kids makes her love him even more.”

As for the No Doubt lead singer and her rock star ex, its business as usual. “Gwen‘s relationship with Gavin is strictly about the kids, that is really the only reason they talk is to arrange schedules or if it has something to do with the kids,” our source revealed. “They don’t socialize so Blake really doesn’t have any sort of relationship with him but there’s no drama.”

Gavin recently spoke up about his split from Gwen in a new interview where he didn’t exactly have the greatest things to say about the downfall of their relationship. He actually referred to the “crumbling” of his marriage as the “most embarrassing moment” of his life.