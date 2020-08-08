Gavin Rossdale, 54, Stuns At The Beach + 23 More Studs Over 45 Rocking Shirtless Summer Bodies

Gavin Rossdale looks to be in the best shape of his life as he put his enviable body on display during a solo beach outing!

Well hello there! Gavin Rossdale, 54, is still a stud over two decades after he became internationally famous and we are here for it! The Bush frontman looked like something out of Baywatch when he was spotted sans shirt at a beach in Malibu on Friday, August 7. He showed off his chiseled body in nothing but a pair of camouflage board shorts while making his way through the sands. He also accessorized with a pair of stunner shades with his trademark hair slicked back. Yowzas!

Gavin’s shirtless bod is nothing short of absolutely amazing to look at. He elicited a similar reaction when the hunky rock star enjoyed a tennis match with his sons Kingston, 14, and Apollo, 6, (who he shares with ex Gwen Stefani, 50) in late June. It was there that he was seen looking all sweaty (and shirtless) while sipping a drink on the sidelines next to his oldest child.

He happens to be one of the many A-list hunks over 45 who stayed looking dreamy as their career continues to surge. Matt Damon, 49, is another one of those guys that keeps getting better and better looking. He, just like Gavin, has been spotted on the beaches of Malibu this summer many times leaving little to the imagination.

Then there’s Shemar Moore, 50, who has been making fans extremely thirsty for him going all the way back to his days on the wildly popular soap series Young & The Restless. He’s been giving them a reason to double tap his photos on Instagram in recent weeks due to how insanely sexy they are.

These older, ahem, distinguished gentlemen do have some competition from guys a bit younger than them. NFL legend Reggie Bush, 35, keeps sharing shirtless pic after pic of him on social media and his Kim Kardashian lookalike wife Lilit, 32, can’t get enough of them.