See Pics
Hollywood Life

Gavin Rossdale, 54, Stuns At The Beach + 23 More Studs Over 45 Rocking Shirtless Summer Bodies

Gavin Rossdale
BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier seen enjoying the day together in the south of France. 29 May 2018 Pictured: Justin Theroux. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA230127_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Gavin Rossdale enjoys a stroll on the beach in Malibu. The 54 year old Bush frontman put his fit physique on display in a pair of camouflage printed shorts. All that tennis is obviously paying off! Pictured: Gavin Rossdale, BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Matt Damon, 49, reveals his toned physique as he soaks up the sunshine on the beach in Malibu after a surfing session. Pictured: Matt Damon BACKGRID USA 1 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Matt Damon works on his tan as he enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three kids, along with the family dogs and several friends. The silver screen star mingles with friends as he watches over his daughters and dogs.Pictured: Matt DamonBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Gavin Rossdale looks to be in the best shape of his life as he put his enviable body on display during a solo beach outing!

Well hello there! Gavin Rossdale, 54, is still a stud over two decades after he became internationally famous and we are here for it! The Bush frontman looked like something out of Baywatch when he was spotted sans shirt at a beach in Malibu on Friday, August 7. He showed off his chiseled body in nothing but a pair of camouflage board shorts while making his way through the sands. He also accessorized with a pair of stunner shades with his trademark hair slicked back. Yowzas!

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale takes a solo stroll on the beach. Credit: Backgrid

Gavin’s shirtless bod is nothing short of absolutely amazing to look at. He elicited a similar reaction when the hunky rock star enjoyed a tennis match with his sons Kingston, 14, and Apollo, 6, (who he shares with ex Gwen Stefani, 50) in late June. It was there that he was seen looking all sweaty (and shirtless) while sipping a drink on the sidelines next to his oldest child.

He happens to be one of the many A-list hunks over 45 who stayed looking dreamy as their career continues to surge. Matt Damon, 49, is another one of those guys that keeps getting better and better looking. He, just like Gavin, has been spotted on the beaches of Malibu this summer many times leaving little to the imagination.

Then there’s Shemar Moore, 50, who has been making fans extremely thirsty for him going all the way back to his days on the wildly popular soap series Young & The Restless. He’s been giving them a reason to double tap his photos on Instagram in recent weeks due to how insanely sexy they are.

Matt Damon
Matt Damon in just a wetsuit at the beach. Credit: BACKGRID

These older, ahem, distinguished gentlemen do have some competition from guys a bit younger than them. NFL legend Reggie Bush, 35, keeps sharing shirtless pic after pic of him on social media and his Kim Kardashian lookalike wife Lilit, 32, can’t get enough of them.