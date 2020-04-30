Reggie Bush Shows Off Astounding Shirtless Chest Next To His Kim Kardashian Lookalike Wife

Reggie Bush and his gorgeous wife, Lilit Avagyan, posed for a picture in their workout gear. Reggie shared the hot couple’s photo just an hour after his ex, Kim Kardashian, shared a photo in her sports bra!

What an interesting coincidence! Retired NFL star Reggie Bush, 35, shared a photo with his beautiful wife Lilit Avagyan, 32 — whom fans have long pointed out is the practical doppelgänger of Reggie’s ex, Kim Kardashian — on April 30. Just one hour prior, Kim had posted a “good morning” photo in her sweatpants and Skims sports bra. In their own photo, Reggie and Lilit’s ensembles weren’t all that different!

Like his ex, Reggie rocked black sweats (sans a sports bra). The former football player went shirtless to show off his legendary six-pack, while Lilit sizzled in a black tube top (similar to Kim’s sporty bra) and tight red Fila leggings. Clearly, the couple who works out together, stays together! “Best friend,” Reggie captioned the sweet photo, adding a red heart emoji at the end.

It’s easy to see why Lilit has long been called Kim’s lookalike. Although she’s unique in her own right, the dancing champion shares Kim’s iconic curves and raven tresses. She’s also Armenian, just like Kim! Of course, Lilit’s the only woman on Reggie’s mind now. After the pro athlete dated Kim on and off again between 2007 and 2010, he went on to tie the knot with Lilit in 2014. They have since welcomed three children: daughter Briseis, 6, and sons Uriah, 4, and Agyemang, 2.

While Reggie and Lilit are soon going into their sixth year of marriage (their anniversary is this July), Reggie still has kind words to say about his famous ex! “We don’t keep in touch,” he revealed to Us Weekly in Aug. 2018. However, he could say this about Kim: “She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ‘em…She’s very smart.”