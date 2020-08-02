Matt Damon Looks Phenomenal At The Beach 2 Months Before His Milestone 50th Birthday — See Photos

Matt Damon proved that age is nothing but a number as the 49-year-old showed off his buff body during a fun beach outing.

Hubba hubba! Matt Damon has spent decades proving what a hottie he is and that remains true to this day. The Oscar winner looked absolutely incredible during a solo outing at a beach in Malibu on Saturday, August 1, where he was seen taking a break in between catching some waves. He wore just a wetsuit halfway off his body with his toned arms and ripped abs completely on display. His hair was slicked back thanks to him just coming out of the water where the father-of-four appeared to be channeling his Baywatch side during his aquatic journey.

The Good Will Hunting star, just like many others, have broken from quarantine over the past couple of months to enjoy a little R&R at the beach. He had a fun daddy-daughter’s day there with his girls Isabella, 14, and Gia, 11 (who he shares with wife Luciana Barroso, 44) along with some pals on Wednesday, July 15. He left a little bit more to the imagination that time in just a pair of black board shorts.

Matt’s friends and family should start figuring out what they are going to do for him now ahead of his milestone 50th birthday which takes place on October 8th. Perhaps his friend Ben Affleck, 47, or gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso, 44, will plan something spectacular for him? Stay tuned!

The longtime BFF’s fall into a spectacular category of A-list hunks over 45 who have remained hot as they continue to get older. Others who happen to be in this elite group of studs include everyone from Hugh Jackman to Pierce Brosnan to Idris Elba and more.

Legendary soap opera hottie Shemar Moore, 50, got fans all hot and bothered last week when he showed off his incredible midsection in another one of his shirtless Instagram snaps. “Just showing what 50 looks like… proud yet humble… do as you wish.. much love baby girl,” he clapped back at a hater who claimed he had gotten too full of himself.