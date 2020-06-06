See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reunite To Honor Breonna Taylor With Flowers On Her 27th Birthday — Pic

BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck gets together with good friend Matt Damon this afternoon to head into downtown LA today with Ben's kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel to pay their respects for the late Breonna Taylor who would have celebrated her 27th Birthday. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Matt Damon BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Jennifer Garner put her DIY skills to work wearing homemade masks she and the kids made for a walk this evening. Jennifer had some fun and danced with the kids during their walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, CA - Jennifer Garner put her DIY skills to work wearing homemade masks she and the kids made for a walk this evening. Jennifer had some fun and danced with the kids during their walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and their kids made their way to downtown Los Angeles where they left bouquets of roses in front of the Hall of Justice prior to attending a protest.

BFFs Ben Affleck, 47, and Matt Damon, 49, reunited to pay their respects to the late Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27-years-old on Friday, June 5. The Oscars winners were each joined by their kids — including Ben and Jennifer Garner‘s brood Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — as they walked through downtown Los Angeles holding bouquets of roses. The group joined hundreds of others as left the flowers in front of the Hall of Justice, then proceeded to join a Black Lives Matter protest in the area.

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon
Ben Affleck reunited with close friend Matt Damon to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor, a killed African American EMT worker, on what would have been her 17th birthday. Ben was joined by kids, Seraphina and Samuel as the group made their way through downtown Los Angeles. (BACKGRID)

Matt also had his kids Isabella, 13, and Gia, 11, in tow, along with wife Luciana Barroso, 44, her daughter Alexia Barroso, 21, and other friends. Ben sweetly held on to Samuel’s hand as they made their way to the Hall of Justice, with the group all wearing protective face masks amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Ben was casually dressed in a dark gray button down shirt and khaki style pants, while blonde Samuel rocked a gray t-shirt and shorts. Big sister Violet — who is a spitting image of her mom Jennifer — could be seen trailing behind, opting to wear a cute “Favorite Daughter” crewneck, her trusty glasses and a cropped pair of jeans.

Matt — clad in a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers — held onto Gia’s hand with his left hand while holding a bouquet of red roses in his right. The group looked solemn as they paid their respects to Breonna, who was a 26-year-old EMT worker.

Thousands gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman, who was tragically shot by police in Kentucky on Mar. 13. Beyonce shared an image to her Instagram account demanding “justice” for Breonna, along with stars like Cardi B, Karlie Kloss, Andy Cohen and more. “Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor. She looks so pretty and fine in this pic,” Cardi posted. “Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media. Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug, but got is BIG. The fight ain’t over till you get justice,” the rapper added.

Cops entered her Louisville apartment with a “no-knock warrant” as part of a drug investigation using a battering ram to open her door. Police later said her boyfriend Kenneth Walker yelled “who’s there?” several times before arming himself with a gun and firing.

Breonna was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot eight times. The tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna have sparked outrage and protests across the globe as people fight against racial inequality in the Black community.