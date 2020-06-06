Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and their kids made their way to downtown Los Angeles where they left bouquets of roses in front of the Hall of Justice prior to attending a protest.

BFFs Ben Affleck, 47, and Matt Damon, 49, reunited to pay their respects to the late Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27-years-old on Friday, June 5. The Oscars winners were each joined by their kids — including Ben and Jennifer Garner‘s brood Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — as they walked through downtown Los Angeles holding bouquets of roses. The group joined hundreds of others as left the flowers in front of the Hall of Justice, then proceeded to join a Black Lives Matter protest in the area.

Matt also had his kids Isabella, 13, and Gia, 11, in tow, along with wife Luciana Barroso, 44, her daughter Alexia Barroso, 21, and other friends. Ben sweetly held on to Samuel’s hand as they made their way to the Hall of Justice, with the group all wearing protective face masks amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Ben was casually dressed in a dark gray button down shirt and khaki style pants, while blonde Samuel rocked a gray t-shirt and shorts. Big sister Violet — who is a spitting image of her mom Jennifer — could be seen trailing behind, opting to wear a cute “Favorite Daughter” crewneck, her trusty glasses and a cropped pair of jeans.

Matt — clad in a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers — held onto Gia’s hand with his left hand while holding a bouquet of red roses in his right. The group looked solemn as they paid their respects to Breonna, who was a 26-year-old EMT worker.

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020

Thousands gathered in memory of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman, who was tragically shot by police in Kentucky on Mar. 13. Beyonce shared an image to her Instagram account demanding “justice” for Breonna, along with stars like Cardi B, Karlie Kloss, Andy Cohen and more. “Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor. She looks so pretty and fine in this pic,” Cardi posted. “Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media. Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug, but got is BIG. The fight ain’t over till you get justice,” the rapper added.

Cops entered her Louisville apartment with a “no-knock warrant” as part of a drug investigation using a battering ram to open her door. Police later said her boyfriend Kenneth Walker yelled “who’s there?” several times before arming himself with a gun and firing.

Breonna was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot eight times. The tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna have sparked outrage and protests across the globe as people fight against racial inequality in the Black community.