Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner: How They Feel About Their 3 Kids Meeting His New GF Ana De Armas

Now that Ben Affleck has a new girlfriend in Ana de Armas, she’s going to eventually meet his kids with Jennifer Garner. The former couple is working together for when that time comes.

Ben Affleck has found a new lady in his gorgeous Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas. They’re packing on PDA while riding out self-quarantine together in L.A., not far from where ex-wife Jennifer Garner is self-distancing with their three children at her home. That gives Ben and Jen plenty of time to decide when the time is right for Ana, 31, to meet the former couple’s three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “Ben and Jen are really great at co-parenting. They understand that they are in a very good place and they listen to each other and if things are good for the kids, then it is good for them,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Ben and Ana are starting their relationship through this lockdown and many things are happening right now that dictate timing. It clearly affects how and when everyone is going to meet each other. It is a process and that process isn’t going to be complete in the matter of a few weeks,” our insider continues.

“Everything is taking time and they will get there and they will all be good with how they move forward with it because that is the relationship Ben and Jen have now. It is all about being on the same page. It’s all about progress. They are working on getting there with everything, including new relationships and when to introduce these people to the rest of the family,” the source adds.

“Ben and Jen have an amazing co-parenting relationship and discuss everything about how they introduce new people into their kids’ lives before it even happens. They really do get along great and see eye to eye when it comes to raising their kids,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.  “Jen doesn’t mind who Ben is dating as long as he’s happy and she is a good influence on him all around. Nobody knows what the future holds. But as long as they’re both putting their kids first, that’s all that matters in Jen’s eyes, plain and simple.”