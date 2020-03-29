Another day, another Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas sighting! This time, the couple were packing on the PDA while out for an afternoon stroll.

New couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are quarantined together, but took a break on March 28 to get some fresh air. The 47-year-old Academy Award winner was spotted locking lips with the 31-year-old while out for an afternoon stroll in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The couple totally packed on the PDA as they walked Ana’s pup, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The Argo star, dressed in a navy blue shirt, grey jacket, jeans, and a Boston Red Sox cap, wrapped his arm around Ana and pulled her in tight for a smooch. The brunette beauty still managed to look super stylish despite being in isolation for days, as she donned a red velvet jacket with jeans and white sneakers.

The Cuban-Spanish actress wore her brunette tresses out, as her luscious locks fell below her shoulders. Their PDA-filled stroll comes just days after the adorable duo landed back in LA following trips to Cuba and Costa Rica. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife exactly how all of this romantic R&R was shaping their relationship. “The time they have been spending together has gotten them very close and they really love where it is all going,” the source told HL exclusively. “Ben is in one of the best places he’s been in a long time.”

Ben and Ana started off as co-workers, who just wrapped filming on their psychological thriller Deep Water in February. It’s clear their relationship has progressed very quickly! The Justice League star has long been fighting alcohol addiction, and completed his most recent stint in rehab in Oct. 2018. He’s also been focused on co-parenting his three children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Now that Ben has found love along the way, our source adds, “It is really cool to see it working out for them [Ben and Ana] both.”

It’s clear the new couple are sticking close amid California’s stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 19 to contain the coronavirus. The co-stars couldn’t hide their affection from the paparazzo after leaving Ben’s home and sharing a sweet kiss in an LA neighborhood on March 24. The couple was getting fresh air to walk Ana’s dog, just like they did three days prior.