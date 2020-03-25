Jennifer Garner Walks Hand In Hand With Son Samuel, 8, As Ben Affleck Quarantines With Ana De Armas

Jennifer Garner took a break from quarantine when she took a walk with her eight-year-old son, Samuel, through their Brentwood neighborhood as her ex, Ben Affleck, cozies-up to his new lady, Ana de Armas.

Actress Jennifer Garner is finding ways to stay positive and active with her kiddos amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 24, the Golden Globe winner, 47, was spotted out in her Brentwood neighborhood for a quick stroll with her eight-year-old son, Samuel Garner Affleck. The doting mom looked so at ease amid the global state of uncertainty, holding her son’s hand tightly while the pair enjoyed some much needed fresh air as they continue to self-isolate as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus. Also joining Jen and Samuel was the actress’s 11-year-old daughter Seraphina, who skipped along right next to her mom. Jen sported a grey sweater, jeans and her glasses for the outing. Though self-isolation has been a lonely and difficult time for millions of people across the globe, Jen has found so much comfort having her kids by her side.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” the actress shared with Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Mar 20. “Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.’” Jen also revealed to Jimmy and viewers that her kids, including eldest daughter Violet, 14, have stayed in touch with family members on Skype and Zoom and have been getting their school lessons online. “I have nothing to complain about or worry about. It’s actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do, we’re doing it, we’re staying home. We’re flattening that curve.”

While Jen and her kiddos clearly have a set schedule down as they maneuver this difficult time, Jen’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 47, has also been making the best of quarantine with his new lady, accomplished actress and Golden Globe nominee Ana de Armas, 31. Although the two have been fairly coy about their relationship, they have found small moments to show of their affection. While going for a walk outside of Ben’s Los Angeles home, the couple shared a sweet smooch on the street. As for Jen’s feelings about Ben’s newfound relationship, she couldn’t be more unbothered by the whole situation.

“If he is dating and having fun, she’s OK with it, she really doesn’t have any say in any of that,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Jen and Ben separated between 2015-2016 and had their divorced finalized by 2018. Ben has admitted in the past that his divorce from Jen was the “biggest regret” of his life. But as the actor has grown and recovered from his substance abuse struggles of the past, he is clearly entering this new phase of his life happier and healthier. As for Jen, all she wants is “to make sure that Ben is with someone that is not only right for Ben but her kids since they would always be around each other.”