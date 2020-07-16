Matt Damon, 49, Runs Shirtless Along The Beach On Fun Daddy-Daughters’ Day Out: See Pics

Hubba hubba! Matt Damon put his muscular physique on display during a fun day at the beach with some very special guests.

Well hello there. Matt Damon, 49, showed off his buff body in nothing but a pair of black board shorts in Malibu on Wednesday, July 15. The Oscar-winning actor/writer was joined by his daughters Isabella, 14, and Gia, 11 (who he shares with wife Luciana Barroso, 44) and some pals during a sunny day at the beach. His arm muscles could be spotted from miles away at one point when he was seen holding his adorable dog while chatting with a bunch of his friends. Matt accessorized his barely there look with just a black hat and stunner shades.

The father-of-four joins in on a growing trend of super hunky male celebrities over 45 that are leaving little to the imagination at the beach. Other studs who have caught the attention of many as of late include A-list stars like Pierce Brosnan, 67, and Hugh Jackman, 51.

Matt, for the most part, has kept a quite profile recently where he hasn’t been spotted out too often. A lot of that revolves around him and his family isolating in Ireland after being stuck there due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Good Will Hunting star revealed in an interview that he and Luciana spent two months with their younger children in the affluent coastal Dublin suburb of Dalkey.

What made it even more challenging was that his step-daughter Alexia and her roommate was battling COVID-19 thousands of miles away in New York City. Luckily both of them recovered. Alexia is Luciana’s daughter from a previous relationship however he referred to her as his “eldest daughter” during the chat.

Matt has broken free from quarantine a couple of times outside of his beach outing on Wednesday. He and Luciana held hands while entering a medical building in Santa Monica, California while sporting their own unique face masks in June. He later joined up with longtime BFF Ben Affleck to honor the late Breonna Taylor with flowers for her 27th birthday.