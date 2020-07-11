Pierce Brosnan continues to show what an absolute stud he is and we are here for it! The iconic action star put his amazing physique on display in yet another fun adventure for him at the beach.

Hubba hubba! Pierce Brosnan, 67, appears to be in the fittest shape of his life! He was nothing short of absolutely amazing to look at during his beach outing in Hawaii on Friday, July 10, where he showcased his chiseled in just a pair of swim trunks underneath a very long towel. He looked to be channeling his James Bond 007 days by rocking a pair of super cool sunglasses with his salt and pepper locks glistening in the sun.

Pierce has been making fans swoon for decades with his deliciously yummy looks and debonair appearance and that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The award-winning actor has been spending a good amount of time at the beach as of late especially with his gorgeous wife Keely Shaye Smith, 56. Photogs were lucky enough to capture a romantic moment between the two of them in late May when he went up to her and gave her a big smooch while she laid on the sand!

He also had a special memory happen that same month when his son Dylan graduated from college. The proud father warmly embraced him in a heartfelt Instagram pic while gushing over his big accomplishment. “Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts,” he gushed. “Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad.”

Pierce has some serious competition in the shirtless department courtesy of another international stud: Hugh Jackman! The 51-year-old enjoyed a solo day at the beach in The Hamptons earlier this week where his toned abs could be seen from quite the distance.

So many A-list men over 45 have been keeping their bodies in tiptop shape much to the happiness of their adoring fans! Former Young and the Restless star Shemar Moore, 51, lit up social media when he posted an Instagram snap of him relaxing on his couch sans shirt. My, oh my indeed.