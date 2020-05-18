Pierce Brosnan, 67, Embraces His ‘Fearless’ Son, Dylan, 23, As They Celebrate His Graduation From USC

Pierce Brosnan couldn’t have been prouder of his son, Dylan, as he graduated from the University of Southern California! The actor gushed about his son, telling him to ‘go forth’ and be ‘courageous and generous’ all his life!

We never thought we’d see James Bond cry, but he did! On May 17, Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram to share the sweetest batch of photos from his son, Dylan‘s, college graduation. The former 007, 67, first posted an endearing image of himself with his eyes closed holding gently onto the recent grad’s, 23, shoulder. Dylan, in turn, leaned into his dad giving a soft, model-like smile donned in his gown, mortarboard cap and scholarly glasses while his long hair flowed in the breeze and he showed off his new goatee. The second photo featured Pierce beaming at the camera with his son — such a proud dad! Finally, the last image featured Dylan and his mom, Pierce’s wife Keely Smith, smiling at the camera with sunglasses shielding her eyes.

Although the photos practically said just how much Pierce and Keely were proud of their son, the actor also shared the sweetest caption along with the images. “Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts,” Pierce wrote in the first sentence to his caption. “Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous,” he concluded the message, adding “Love, Dad” at the end. How sweet!

There’s no doubt that Dylan was so pleased to have his parents with him on the special day, especially considering that so many graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 23-year-old model and graduate has, given the opportunity, gushed about how important his parents are to him and what they’ve taught him and his younger brother, Paris Brosnan, 19. “I would say that it’s really nice having parents that love each other and support each other the way they do, so that’s definitely helped me,” Dylan EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife in October 2019.

From watching his parents over their roughly 19-year marriage and over 25-year relationship, Dylan has also seen how much his parents respect one another. “I think they have a lot of respect for each other and like what they do. They understand each other’s work ethics. If one of them needs space or time to figure something out that’s there.” Dylan has such a wonderful support system to see him off into this next chapter of his life, and we cannot wait to see more of him in the future!