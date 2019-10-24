Pierce Brosnan’s Son Dylan, 22, Gushes Over His Parents’ 18-Year Marriage: They Have A ‘Good Dynamic’

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have been the perfect role models of ‘mutual respect’ and more for their son, Dylan. The musician and model revealed even more of his parents’ keys to a long-lasting marriage.

Like parents, like son. Dylan Brosnan, 22, is in the midst of a long-term romance with painter Avery Wheless — they have been photographed together since 2016 — and his parents are also enjoying a long-term love. With 18 years of marriage between Pierce Brosnan, 66, and Keely Shaye Smith, 56 (and 25 total years together), Dylan has learned more than a thing or two about true love from his role models! HollywoodLife caught up with the musical mastermind behind Raspberry Blonde at the Re-Plant Love volunteer event in Malibu on Oct. 12, and he agreed that his parents’ successful marriage has influenced his outlook on relationships.

“Yeah, yeah. I would say that it’s really nice having parents that love each other and support each other the way they do, so that’s definitely helped me,” Dylan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the charity event, which drew out an estimated 700 volunteers to plant more than 3,000 native trees and shrubs at Malibu’s Paramount Ranch. Pierce’s son revealed that he grew up “so close” to the ranch that was devastated by the Woolsey Fire in Nov. 2018.

Elaborating on what specific qualities of his parents’ marriage inspire him, Dylan added, “I think I think they have a lot of respect for each other and like what they do. They understand each other’s work ethics. If one of them needs space or time to figure something out that’s there.”

Pierce — a legendary actor who’s currently starring on the AMC drama The Son — “has to travel a lot for work,” Dylan pointed out. “But, you know, I think my mom’s really understanding of that. They have a really good dynamic with each other,” he gushed. Pierce also shares a mutual love for environmentalism activism with Keely, an esteemed environmental journalist! They also passed on that respect for Mother Nature to Dylan, who was excited to see people “coming together” to restore the nature at the Paramount Ranch event, co-hosted by Clarins and the Malibu Foundation.

Dylan, on behalf of his indie rock altar-ego Raspberry Blonde, also joined a line-up of live performances that included Brandon Jenner. His younger brother Paris Brosnan, 18, was present to capture the special day on film!