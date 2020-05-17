He’s still a hunk! Pierce Brosnan looked better than ever as he enjoyed the Hawaiian sun just a month after celebrating his 19th wedding anniversary.

Pierce Brosnan, 67, just proved age is nothing but a number. The James Bond actor opted to go shirtless in Hawaii on May 14, putting his shirtless, buff torso on full display. He was joined by his stunning wife Keely Shaye Smith, 56, and at one point, sweetly leaned down to give her a kiss! The pair were enjoying a sunny day near their Kauai home — located on the island’s north shore — where they’ve been quarantined the last few weeks. Pierce, clad in Hurley’s Phantom Spray Blend shorts, could also be seen walking through the warm, shallow water with his trusty snorkeling mask.

While Pierce went for a dip in the ocean, Keely happily stayed on the sandy beach as she soaked up the balmy 75 degree degree and sipped on a glass of water. The curly-haired brunette sat atop a gray towel in a baby blue cover-up, rocking a black pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes. It was so sweet to see the two enjoying a romantic moment fresh off their 19 year wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on April 10! The couple wed in 2001 after seven years together, and are parents to two handsome sons, Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19.

“My darling angel heart Keely, thank you for bringing such love and beauty into my life, for making these past twenty six years the greatest joy of my life,” he gushed on Instagram April 9, captioning a sweet photo of him gazing at Keely. “Happy anniversary my brown eyed girl,” he signed off. How romantic!

Their eldest son Dylan also dished on his parents’ amazing relationship EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “I think they have a lot of respect for each other and like what they do,” he said of Pierce and his Keely, who is a journalist and television host.

“They understand each other’s work ethics. If one of them needs space or time to figure something out that’s there… I would say that it’s really nice having parents that love each other and support each other the way they do, so that’s definitely helped me,” he added at Re-Plant Love volunteer event in Malibu on Oct. 12.