Pierce Brosnan, 66, Defies Age As He Shows Off Rippling Muscles In Shirtless Pic During Iceland Vacay

Actor Pierce Brosnan proved that age is nothing but a number as he posed for a sexy shirtless selfie and showed off his ripped bod while on vacation in Iceland.

Pierce Brosnan, 66, looks better than most men half his age! The James Bond actor showed off his seriously toned body while on vacation with his wife of almost 20 years, Keely Shaye Brosnan, 56. Keely took to Instagram to show the world what her husband’s got goin’ on, and we don’t mind at all! “Happy Times,” she captioned the stunning picture, which features Pierce standing shirtless in sky-blue Icelandic waters. Pierce is totally rocking the silver fox look these days, sporting sexy grey facial hair and mid length, slicked-back grey locks. 

Fans flooded the comments section on Keely’s account to praise her for posting the shirtless snap. “I have no words!!😁😍😍😍 come on, Mrs. Brosnan, have mercy!!! 🙏🙏🙏 :))))))))))))) 🌹🌹🌹…..,” one very enthusiastic fan wrote, while another said, “Hellllooooooo Santa 😍.” “That’s some really beautiful water that handsome young man is standing in. Hope he didn’t pee in the pool 🤣😂🤣,” another fan joked. People really can’t get enough of this pic, and we don’t blame them one bit!

Judging from one look through Keely’s Instagram account, it’s safe to say that her and Pierce’s Icelandic vacation has been one for the books! Keely’s posted a plethora of photos from the couple’s trip, and every picture is even more beautiful than the last. Just one week ago, the couple also spent time in Scotland, and a few weeks before that, they enjoyed a much more tropical climate, as Keely continuously posted pics of the beautiful islands of Hawaii. 

Happy Times

The couple also recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Aug 4. Keely posted a photo from their wedding day, along with a sweet tribute to Pierce, writing, “Happy Anniversary to my one true love @piercebrosnanofficial 🥂.”