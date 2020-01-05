Dylan Brosnan: 5 Things To Know About Pierce’s Son, 22, Serving As Golden Globe Ambassador

Dylan Brosnan is a hot topic ahead of tonight’s 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Why? — The young model will serve as a Golden Globe ambassador alongside his brother, Paris. Get to know Dylan ahead of his big night!

Dylan Brosnan has been the buzz of the internet ever since it was announced in November that he would be an official Golden Globe ambassador. The 77th annual show — which honors the best in television and film — will take place tonight, January 5 from the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Here’s five quick facts about the 22-year-old handsome son of actor Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan ahead of the first show of this awards season!

1. Dylan is a college student. — The CA native, born on January 13, 1997, is preparing to graduate from USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring. His 18-year-old brother, Paris, who will also serve as a Golden Globe ambassador is a freshman in college. The siblings are the first-ever brothers to be selected to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As part of their role, Dylan and Paris will be involved in the distribution of statuettes to those who win in their respective categories.

2. He is a model. — Dylan has already modeled for numerous high-end designers including, YSL and Burberry. He made his runway debut during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Dylan’s also been featured in GQ Germany alongside other famous young faces in Hollywood such as Cameron Dallas, Brandon Thomas Lee and Gabriel Kane.

3. Dylan is also an actor and cinematographer. — Taking after his actor father, Dylan is known for roles in Out of Reach (2015), Poisoning Paradise (2018) and The Young Motivators Club (2018).

4. He is in a band. — He is a singer and songwriter in the group, Raspberry Blonde.

5. Dylan is a philanthropist. — The Brosnan brothers haven chosen FEED as their philanthropic effort at the Golden Globes. The organization, led by Lauren Bush Lauren, focuses on education and combatting childhood hunger.