Pierce Brosnan’s Goatee At Golden Globes Has Fans Thinking He’s A ‘Sexy Colonel Sanders’

The Golden Globes turned ‘finger-lickin’ good,’ thanks to Pierce Brosnan. While introducing his sons as the show’s ambassadors, fans thought Pierce looked like he was about to sell them some KFC.

“This year’s Golden Globes ambassadors were two brothers,” said Pierce Brosnan, 66, during the Jan. 5 ceremony. While giving a heartfelt introduction to his two sons, Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, Peirce said he was “their biggest fan” since he has “known them all their lives.” Though this was a touching sentiment, Pierce left people feeling…hungry? It turns out that his goatee (or, to be accurate, the Van Dyke-style beard) left viewers comparing him to the late Colonel Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame.

“Pierce Brosnan looks like a hot Colonel Sanders.” “Pierce Brosnan, styled as Sexy Colonel Sanders, is onstage introducing viewers to his Sons.” “Pierce Brosnan or sexy colonel sanders?” “Hey, Pierce Brosnan… Col Sanders called… he wants his face back!” “Pierce Brosnan really out here at the golden globes looking like sexy colonel sanders when will I stop finding old men attractive.” “Pierce Brosnan low key lookin like the colonel from KFC.” “What a way for Pierce Brosnan to announce that he’s KFC’s new colonel.”

This might be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Col. Sanders passed away in 1980, and in recent years, “The Colonel” has been portrayed by a growing list of actors. Darrell Hammond, Jim Gaffigan, Norm Macdonald, Billy Zane, Reba McEntire, Robocop, Rob Riggle, Ray Liotta, George Hamilton, and Jason Alexander are just some of the stars who have put on the trademark white suit of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s creator. Maybe Pierce will be next?

Pierce Brosnan is the new KFC spokesperson. Classy! pic.twitter.com/MNakKQIO5M — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 6, 2020

The Golden Globes have a history of shocking moments, which isn’t surprising considering the casual, let’s-have-everyone-drink-during-the-show nature of the event. Brad Pitt thanked the makers of Kaopectate (“They’ve done a great service for their fellow man”) when accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in 1996, Jodie Foster came out…as single in 2013, and Chrissy Teigen’s face became a meme after husband John Legend won for Best Song with Common in 2015. The 2019 edition of the show had its own memorable moments, both good and bad.

One the shady side of things, Christian Bale called Dick Cheney “Satan” and an “assh*le” after he won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Patricia Arquette dropped a couple F-bombs after winning Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Escape at Dannemora. Chrissy Metz allegedly called Alison Brie a “bitch” on the red carpet (though she would later clarify that she “would never say a bad word about her or anyone” and any Brie-shaped shade was purely “fabricated.”) Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph mocked director Glenn Weiss’ proposal to his girlfriend from the 2018 Emmy Awards in a parody that ultimately fell flat (since their parody came off as an astute skewering and more of a bit that made audiences go, “oh, yeah. that happened, didn’t it?”)

The 2019 Golden Globes were more successful when it came to sincerity. The ceremony’s co-host Sandah Oh teared up over the diversity of that year’s nominees. Regina King, after winning Best Supporting Actress, pledged to make sure everything she produced over the next two years was made up of 50% women. The clearly white Emma Stone apologized for portraying a part-Asian character in Aloha. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance. Carol Burnett, ushering in the inaugural Carole Burnett Award, thanked all those fans for having “this time together” throughout her legendary career. Glenn Close used her Best Actress acceptance speech to encourage women everywhere to fulfill their dreams. “We have to say: I can do that. And I should be allowed to do that.”