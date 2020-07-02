Shemar Moore, 50, Shows Off His Rippling Abs During At-Home Selfie & Fans Go Nuts — See Pic

Shemar Moore broke the internet once again when the legendary hunk posted a hot photo of him relaxing at home with no shirt on!

Well hello there! Shemar Moore, 50, who has no doubt been one of the hottest male celebrities we’ve loved to watch over the past three decades, continued with that tradition by sharing a super sexy Instagram pic of him on Wednesday, July 1. The former Criminal Minds star put his rippling abs on display while wearing just a pair of sweatpants & camouflage hat that included a timely caption about the quarantine world we are still in. “Selfie for no reason…. slowly getting my mojo and smile back,” he wrote. “Crazy times for ALL of us!! Stay safe… MUCH LOVE!!!!”

Shemar’s penchant for taking his shirt off has been going on for a very long time dating all the way back to his days on the classic CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. He’s also managed to sweep several women off their feet in the years since by pulling off plenty of OMG moments like the time he made out with a female audience member on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

He’s also managed to sneak a couple of memorable kisses with a bunch of gorgeous television and movie stars like Kym Whitley and Brigitte Nielsen! Shemar appeared on The Talk earlier this year where he admitted to having a big crush on the former Rocky star before the two of them went in for a passionate smooch.

The Oakland, California native is one of the many male stars over 45 who are staying in phenomenal shape and looking fine as hell while doing so. Other hunks who have been showing off their rock hard bods recently include Ricky Martin, Rob Lowe and Josh Duhamel just to name a few.

Pierce Brosnan, 67, also made jaws drop when he cut quite the handsome figure while out in Hawaii in mid-May. The former James Bond also brought on the romance that day when he was seen giving his wife of 19 years Keely Shaye Smith a big kiss!