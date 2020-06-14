See Pics
Hollywood Life

Josh Duhamel, 47, Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Chiseled Muscles For Day Out At The Beach — Pic

Josh Duhamel
Backgrid
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier seen enjoying the day together in the south of France. 29 May 2018 Pictured: Justin Theroux. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA230127_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Josh Duhamel goes shirtless as he enjoys a sunny day in Malibu. Pictured: Josh Duhamel BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Belgian actor and retired martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme, 59, displays his shirtless body while enjoying a funny-looking cigarette with friends by the beach.Pictured: Jean-Claude Van DammeBACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef leave their yacht and take a small boat to the coast to enjoy some time on the beach. Pictured: Ricky Martin BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Hubba hubba! Josh Duhamel put his amazing physique on display during a solo outing at the beach.

Josh Duhamel, 47, is giving guys half his age a run for their money when it comes to staying in shape and looking fine as hell while doing so. The Daytime Emmy winning actor had a Baywatch moment of his own when he was seen emerging from the oceans of Malibu on Saturday, June 13. His chiseled muscles could be seen from very far away as he left the clear blue waters wearing just a pair of very short board shorts and a backwards cap. At one point he put his stunner shades back on his head which only intensified just how sexy this legendary hunk really is.

Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel shirtless at the beach. Credit: Backgrid

The father-of-one, who was married to singer Fergie, 45, for a decade before their divorce was finalized in November 2019 (they also share a son together), has been making fans swoon for many, many years. He, along with studs like Mark Consuelos, 49, and Cameron Mathison, 50, gave All My Children fans a reason to tune in day after day over the course of their sexy presence being seen on the long-running soap opera.

Josh, Mark and Cameron have one major thing in common: they are all incredibly handsome actors who still look phenomenal over 45. Many others, like Will Smith, Mario Lopez, Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux, have been spotted flaunting their incredible bodies at the beach recently which has caught the eye of many.

Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan looking absolutely amazing. Credit: MEGA

The former James Bond, 67, made jaws drop when his super buff appearance was spotted during a sunny day in Hawaii on May 14th. Pierce wasn’t alone for his aquatic adventure as his equally gorgeous wife Keely Shaye Smith, 56, joined him where at one point he went in and gave her a big kiss!

Another international celeb, Jean-Claude Van Damme, 59, cut a pretty handsome figure himself when he was seen heading to a gym in Malibu sans shirt on June 5. The only thing that made the iconic action star look somewhat unrecognizable was his bright red haircut!