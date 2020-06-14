Hubba hubba! Josh Duhamel put his amazing physique on display during a solo outing at the beach.

Josh Duhamel, 47, is giving guys half his age a run for their money when it comes to staying in shape and looking fine as hell while doing so. The Daytime Emmy winning actor had a Baywatch moment of his own when he was seen emerging from the oceans of Malibu on Saturday, June 13. His chiseled muscles could be seen from very far away as he left the clear blue waters wearing just a pair of very short board shorts and a backwards cap. At one point he put his stunner shades back on his head which only intensified just how sexy this legendary hunk really is.

The father-of-one, who was married to singer Fergie, 45, for a decade before their divorce was finalized in November 2019 (they also share a son together), has been making fans swoon for many, many years. He, along with studs like Mark Consuelos, 49, and Cameron Mathison, 50, gave All My Children fans a reason to tune in day after day over the course of their sexy presence being seen on the long-running soap opera.

Josh, Mark and Cameron have one major thing in common: they are all incredibly handsome actors who still look phenomenal over 45. Many others, like Will Smith, Mario Lopez, Pierce Brosnan and Justin Theroux, have been spotted flaunting their incredible bodies at the beach recently which has caught the eye of many.

The former James Bond, 67, made jaws drop when his super buff appearance was spotted during a sunny day in Hawaii on May 14th. Pierce wasn’t alone for his aquatic adventure as his equally gorgeous wife Keely Shaye Smith, 56, joined him where at one point he went in and gave her a big kiss!

Another international celeb, Jean-Claude Van Damme, 59, cut a pretty handsome figure himself when he was seen heading to a gym in Malibu sans shirt on June 5. The only thing that made the iconic action star look somewhat unrecognizable was his bright red haircut!