Jean-Claude Van Damme, 59, Is Unrecognizable While Showing Off Bod In Shirtless Pics

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Malibu, CA - Belgian actor and retired martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme, 59, displays his shirtless body while enjoying a funny-looking cigarette with friends by the beach.
Jean-Claude Van Damme’s abs are always recognizable, but with red hair the legendary action star and athlete looks like a completely different person. See the before and after — and shirtless — pic.

They don’t call him The Muscles from Brussels for nothing! Iconic action star Jean-Claude Van Damme was spotted heading to the gym in Malibu on June 5 without a shirt on. The martial arts expert is now 59 years old, but his body is still in the same impeccable shape as his Bloodsport days over 30 years ago. While fans would recognize those abs anywhere, his new hair look makes him look like a completely different person. JCVD is officially a red head, and he’s pulling it off pretty well.

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme before and after his red hair makeover (REX/Shutterstock/BACKGRID)

The Street Fighter legend is known for having slicked back, brunette hair usually. So seeing him with a buzzed, ginger ‘do is definitely a surprise. The actor and athlete hung out in the gym parking lot (Los Angeles is entering a new phase of reopening amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders) smoking with some friends, while wearing sneakers and a loose pair of track pants.

Earlier, he was covered up in a white t-shirt, grey sweatshirt, and orange beanie. It’s unclear if his new hair is for a role, or if he was just feeling like changing things up while in quarantine. After all, tons of stars are doing that right now! The last role Jean-Claude has slated on IMDb is a voice part in Minions: The Rise of Gru, but he did tell Daily Mail Australia earlier in 2020 that he wants to make one final action flick before putting down his fists once and for all. “I would like to make one more, one final, big martial arts, epic film. It’s going to be a great film,” he revealed.

Regardless, it’s clear that Jean-Claude’s going to keep kicking butt off screen. Those chiseled abs and muscular arms aren’t going away anytime soon. Now, can someone convince him to do the Kickboxer dance one more time?

 