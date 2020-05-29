See Pics
Dua Lipa’s Hair Makeover: She Dyes Her Locks Bright Red In Quarantine — Before & After Pics

Dua Lipa is no longer a blonde, and she looks red hot with new cherry locks! The singer debuted a stunning hair makeover in a series of Instagram photos this week. And, we’re obsessed with her new do’!

Dua Lipa can pull off just about any hair color! And, this week, it’s red and black. The “Don’t Stop Now” singer, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday and Thursday night to show off a new dye job. — A layer of fiery red hair on top of jet black locks on the bottom. She shared one closeup snap of her hair makeover, and gave fans a better look on the next night in a series of selfies.

Dua captioned her first post with a bunch of cherry emojis to describe her new hair color, which some of Hollywood’s top beauty and fashion gurus approved of in the comments. “Fu-k yeah,” Chris Appleton, celebrity hairstylist to the stars  — including Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian — wrote, along with three pink heart emojis. Renowned fashion designer, Alexander Wang commented, “Bombshell.”

Dua’s new do’ is a complete change from her previous blonde locks (seen above). However, her hair transformation may have been quite simple. It appears as though the 2-time Grammy winner took the top layer of blonde hair and exchanged it for bright red locks. Nonetheless, stripping color, especially bleach blonde, isn’t an easy task.

The now red-haired beauty is currently quarantining in an Airbnb with boyfriend and model, Anwar Hadid. The couple, who began dating in July 2019, were forced to move into a rental home during the coronavirus pandemic after her own London flat became flooded. And, aside from changing up her look, she’s been enjoying quality time with her man. They’ve been binging shows like, OzarkTiger KingThe Night OfThe Outsider and Servant on Netflix, Dua told ELLE for the magazine’s May 2020 issue, conducted virtually via Zoom.