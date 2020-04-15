Dua Lipa Reveals Quarantine Life With BF Anwar Hadid Is ‘Really Nice,’ But He ‘Misses’ His Family

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are quarantining together in London, and it’s been AMAZING, she says in a new interview. Poor Anwar’s sadly missing his sisters, Bella and Gigi, while across the pond, though.

She’s quarantined in an Airbnb with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, but Dua Lipa feels anything but stuck. The couple, who began dating in July 2019, were forced to move into a rental home during the coronavirus pandemic after her own London flat became flooded. Several weeks later, Dua, 24, and Anwar, 20, are still loving their time together, she said in a new interview with ELLE magazine. So, how do a pop superstar and an in-demand model pass the time? Binge watching TV shows on Netflix, obviously. “Oh my God, I’ve watched so many shows — Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant, did I say Ozark?” Dua said in her interview for the magazine’s May 2020 issue, conducted virtually via Zoom. “And lots of movies, too.”

Another fave activity? Getting adventurous in the kitchen and honing their cooking skills. Octopus, anyone? “[Anwar and I] were just buying our normal fish and stuff, and octopus came up. So we said, ‘Okay, let’s try something different.’ It’s about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we’ve never done before,” she told the magazine. No word on how that experiment turned out, but we’re sure it was a delicious edition to watching their umpteenth season of Ozark together. Idyllic domestic life aside, that doesn’t mean self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic has been easy for them.

Anwar’s all the way across the pond, while his sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and mother, RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid, are based in New York City and Los Angeles. “Of course, Anwar misses his family, and soon we’ll hopefully get to go back and see them,” Dua said. The whole family is incredibly tight, so it must be difficult for the siblings to be apart.

Dua and Anwar first sparked dating rumors in July 2019 when they were spotted making out at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival. They continued to flaunt PDA through the following months, but we didn’t hear the word “boyfriend” until Dua brought Anwar as her date to the 2019 AMAs. “My date is my boyfriend,” she told a reporter. “He’s so handsome, right?” How’s that for a red carpet debut? Some romantic vacays together and a quarantine later, they’re clearly the real deal!