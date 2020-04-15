Interview
Hollywood Life

Dua Lipa Reveals Quarantine Life With BF Anwar Hadid Is ‘Really Nice,’ But He ‘Misses’ His Family

Zoey Grossman
Dua Lipa arrives at the world premiere of the film 'Alita: Battle Angel' in Leicester Square in London, Britain, 31 January 2019. The movie opens across UK theaters on 06 February 2019. Alita: Battle Angel world premiere in London, United Kingdom - 31 Jan 2019
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's Friday and songstress Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are getting a headstart to the weekend jetski fun in Miami with friends. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Dua Lipa shows off her curves in a leopard print bikini during Miami vacation. Dua Lipa was joined by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and pals while relaxing at her luxury Miami Beach Villa. Pictured: Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137684 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are quarantining together in London, and it’s been AMAZING, she says in a new interview. Poor Anwar’s sadly missing his sisters, Bella and Gigi, while across the pond, though.

She’s quarantined in an Airbnb with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, but Dua Lipa feels anything but stuck. The couple, who began dating in July 2019, were forced to move into a rental home during the coronavirus pandemic after her own London flat became flooded. Several weeks later, Dua, 24, and Anwar, 20, are still loving their time together, she said in a new interview with ELLE magazine. So, how do a pop superstar and an in-demand model pass the time? Binge watching TV shows on Netflix, obviously. “Oh my God, I’ve watched so many shows — Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, Servant, did I say Ozark?” Dua said in her interview for the magazine’s May 2020 issue, conducted virtually via Zoom. “And lots of movies, too.”

Another fave activity? Getting adventurous in the kitchen and honing their cooking skills. Octopus, anyone? “[Anwar and I] were just buying our normal fish and stuff, and octopus came up. So we said, ‘Okay, let’s try something different.’ It’s about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we’ve never done before,” she told the magazine. No word on how that experiment turned out, but we’re sure it was a delicious edition to watching their umpteenth season of Ozark together. Idyllic domestic life aside, that doesn’t mean self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic has been easy for them.

Anwar’s all the way across the pond, while his sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and mother, RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid, are based in New York City and Los Angeles.  “Of course, Anwar misses his family, and soon we’ll hopefully get to go back and see them,” Dua said. The whole family is incredibly tight, so it must be difficult for the siblings to be apart.

Dua Lipa ELLE
Dua Lipa poses in a sheer dress on the May 2020 cover of ELLE magazine. (Zoey Grossman
Dua Lipa Anwar Hadid
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid passionately make out poolside during a December 2019 getaway to Miami. (Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Dua and Anwar first sparked dating rumors in July 2019 when they were spotted making out at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival. They continued to flaunt PDA through the following months, but we didn’t hear the word “boyfriend” until Dua brought Anwar as her date to the 2019 AMAs. “My date is my boyfriend,” she told a reporter. “He’s so handsome, right?” How’s that for a red carpet debut? Some romantic vacays together and a quarantine later, they’re clearly the real deal!