Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Why He’s More Open About Dating After Divorce Than She Is

Since splitting from Fergie, Josh Duhamel has dived headfirst back in the dating pool while she…hasn’t. After the couple finally filed for divorce, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why he’s so ‘open’ to finding new love.

Fergie, 44, reportedly filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel, 46, on May 31, around 20 months after the couple announced the end of their 8-year marriage. Since splitting in 2017, Josh has been romantically linked to Rebekah Graf, 36, Eiza Gonzalez, 29, and Olivia Munn, 38. Fergie, on the other hand, hasn’t been linked to anybody, and there’s a reason for that. “She’s really busy focusing on work, and he’s dating here and there but nobody really serious yet,” a source close to the former couple shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She is not dating, but even if she was, she’s so private about her personal life that she probably wouldn’t tell many.”

Josh and Fergie “were just traveling so much and barely in the same state and [they] grew apart,” the source tells HollywoodLife, before revealing why Josh seems more eager to find romance again. “It was also way more important to Josh than to Fergie to have more children. She was open to it, but she was not in the same rush with the same desire for having more like Josh was.”

Fergie and Josh welcomed their son, Axl Jack Duhamel, in 2013. Since breaking up, the couple has taken extra steps to lovingly co-parent their 5-year-old boy, and don’t think that will change now that they’ve filed the paperwork to make their split official. “Fergie and Josh are both very involved in their son Axl’s life and decision and constantly talk when it comes to him,” the source adds. “They both want and have a say in everything involving him, so they talk constantly.”

The “Fergalicious” singer reportedly filed the papers just four days after Josh was seen with Miss World America 2016 and model Audra Maria, 25. While no PDA was photographed, the two of them were spotted standing quite close to each other. On a Dec. 2018 episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, the Transformers star said he wanted to find “someone young enough to have kids,” as add to his family, even though he’s “not 30 years old anymore.”

Don’t take the timing of Fergie’s reportedly filing for anything. She and Josh have remained friends since their split. “There has never been and continues to not be any bad blood between them,” a source close the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re totally fine and can be in the same room together even with their respective families, and it’s nothing but cordial and amicable. They consider one another friends, and there’s no drama.”